Novi Home & Garden Show offers tips and inspiration. (Photo: Novi Home Show)

See landscaped gardens, outdoor kitchens, more at Novi Home & Garden Show

Plan your next project when the Novi Home & Garden Show returns to the Suburban Collection Showplace April 12-April 14. Visit with landscapers, porch and patio professionals, builders, kitchen and bath remodelers and more. The expanded show will showcase more than 20,000 square feet of landscaped gardens, outdoor kitchens, water features and plants. Presentations will cover outdoor entertaining, yard care and landscaping. Live plant sales and outdoor accents are among the other offerings. Adult admission (13 and up) $10, seniors (55 and up) $9 and children 12 and under are free (parking not included). For special admission discounts and other info, go to novihomeshow.com.

Hands-on pottery at the Festival of the Arts. (Photo: Festival of the Arts)

Festival of the Arts offers free Family Day

Head to the Costick Center in Farmington Hills from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 13 for the free Family Day at the 2019 Festival of the Arts. This event will offer art experiences for all ages including hands-on pottery, artist demos, and make-and-take crafts for kids. Enjoy live entertainment, displays by area cultural organizations, activities and over 500 pieces of art on display. Artist demonstrations include wheel throwing/pottery, painting, quilting and more. The exhibit is also open to the public on April 11-12 and the address is 28600 W. Eleven Mile Road. For information, go to fhgov.com.

A Reclaimed Michigan barn. (Photo: Reclaimed Michigan)

Reclaimed Michigan marks National Woodworking Month

In honor of National Woodworking Month, visit Reclaimed Michigan, one of the few barn wood salvaging companies in the state located in a 7,200-square-foot warehouse in Waterford Township. “Each piece or material that Reclaimed Michigan rescues is unique in its own way, which in turn creates special, one-of-a-kind mantels, tables or wall treatments,” said Bill McDonald, co-founder in a press release. Salvaged items include barn siding, interior and roof boards, hand hewn and sawn beams, metal roofing and other architectural elements like corbels, doors and hardware. The location is 1179 Sylvertis Road, Ste B. For hours and other information, go to reclaimedmi.com.

'Hoosier Gardener' to speak in Grosse Pointe

The Grosse Pointe Garden Center will feature Jo Ellen Meyer Sharp, the Hoosier Gardener, at 7 p.m. April 10 at the Helm Life Center in Grosse Pointe Farms. The renowned garden writer and director of Horticultural Society at Newfields in Indianapolis will present “Growing With Life’s Changes” with tips for envisioning your garden when it’s time to downsize or rethink your space. Tickets are $5 for Garden Center members and $15 for non-members. The address for the event is 158 Ridge Rd. To register, call 313-499-0743 or email gpgardencenter@outlook.com.

Find Your Fab Spring with Art Van catalog

Celebrate the season with the new 72-page Art Van Find Your Fab Spring 2019 catalog. Highlights include the Dreamer, a modular, deep-seated sofa that can be configured in different ways, and the expansion of the Michigan-made Detroit Collection with the introduction of Detroit Bedroom and four new sofas. Other exclusive Art Van Furniture collections shown include Roma Leather and Nigel Barker’s NB2 as well as accessories that add splashes of seasonal colors and florals. As an added bonus, customers can select their favorite catalog page for a chance to win the featured items. For more information or to browse the catalog online, go to artvan.com.

