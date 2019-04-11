The McGregor Memorial Conference Center at Wayne State University, designed by Minoru Yamasaki is one of the 50 buildings on the Detroit Modernist Map. (Photo: Jason R. Woods)

'Modernist Detroit Map' highlights area's best modern architecture

If architecture is your thing, especially modern architecture, consider investing in the Modernist Detroit Map. Edited by Michael Abrahamson, the map, now in its 19th year, features more than 50 buildings in the Detroit area designed by some of the biggest names in modern architecture, including Marcel Breuer, R. Buckminster Fuller, Albert Kahn, William Kessler, Paul Rudolph, Eliel and Eero Saarinen and Minoru Yamasaki (pictured is Wayne State's McGregor Conference Center which Yamasaki designed). Produced by Blue Crow Media, the map provides a "useful and concise" guide to some of Detroit's most celebrated modernist buildings and architects, according to a press release. It's available online for $10 at bluecrowmedia.com/collections/architecture-maps/products/modernist-detroit-map.

Livonia author Lisa Eldred Steinkopf's new book, "Grow in the Dark," is all about choosing and caring for low-light plants. It hits stores May 7. (Photo: Quarto Group)

New book puts spotlight on low-light houseplants

Livonia's Lisa Eldred Steinkopf hears it all the time. "I hear 'I don't have enough light in my house for plants,'" said Steinkopf in an email. Now, Steinkopf, whose nickname is the "Houseplant Guru," has the perfect response for those plant naysayers. She has a new book, "Grow in the Dark: How to Choose and Care for Low-Light Houseplants" ($25, Quarto Group), that hits shelves May 7. I got an advance copy of the book and it's a great guide for finding the right plants to thrive in "even the shadiest conditions," Steinkopf writes. The book highlights 50 of the best houseplants you can grow in dim or dark spaces in your home or apartment. It also offers tips for watering them, re-potting them and dealing with pests. "Grow in the Dark" is Steinkopf's second book.

The Michigan State University Student Horticulture Association has been prepping for its annual show and sale all winter long, growing houseplants, succulents, annuals, perennials, and shrubs. (Photo: Lezlie Sterling, TNS)

30th annual MSU plant show will be all about 'Up North Living'

It's a milestone year for the Michigan State University Student Horticulture Association. This weekend, the group will hold its 30th annual Spring Show and Plant Sale. The group will transform the conservatory on campus with the theme "Up North Living," featuring an outdoors-inspired landscape with home gardens, camping in the forest, gathering around a fire and relaxing near the water, according to a press release. They'll also have a plant sale. The show and sale will run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday in the head house of the Plant and Soil Sciences Building (PSS)1066 Bogue St. in East Lansing. Students have been prepping for the sale all winter, growing houseplants, succulents, annuals, perennials and shrubs. For information, go to http://canr.msu.edu/hrt/shaplantsale.

Construction continued through the winter on a new administration building and visitors center at the Edsel and Eleanor Ford House in Grosse Pointe Shores. (Photo: Ford House)

Edsel and Eleanor Ford House reopens for tours

The Edsel and Eleanor Ford House in Grosse Pointe Shores has officially reopened for tours after being closed for three months for conservation efforts. Tours are available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and from noon-4 p.m. Sunday. The spring tours come as the construction moves along a new administration building and visitors center at the former home of Henry Ford's only son, Edsel, his wife Eleanor and their four kids, which was named a National Historic Landmark in 2016. The final steel beam for the project was recently installed and signed by members of the Ford House board. The new buildings should be completed by 2020. For information on tours, go to https://www.fordhouse.org/.

Fenton Home Furnishings is phasing out its lodge-style furniture at its Frankenmuth location. (Photo: Fenton Home Furnishings)

Rustic furniture discounted at Fenton's Frankenmuth location

Looking for rustic-style furniture? Or do you have a lodge theme at your family's cabin or in your home? Fenton Home Furnishings is phasing out its lodge-style furniture at its Frankenmuth location along with Thomasville-brand furniture. For customers, that means prices up to 50 percent off. Frankenmuth is Fenton's largest location and its entire top floor is filled with Thomasville and lodge-style furniture. The store is located at 360 S. Main St. in Frankenmuth. Fenton Home Furnishings also has locations in Fenton, Lapeer and Waterford Township.

