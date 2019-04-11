Motown Mansion, in pictures
The front of the Boston Edison home. Motown founder Berry Gordy owned this Boston Edison home, called the "Motown Mansion," for more than 30 years.
It may be one of the most iconic homes in Detroit. This 1917 home, built for lumber baron Nels Michelson in the Historic Boston-Edison District, is now known for its most famous owner: Motown founder Berry Gordy Jr. Gordy owned the house for nearly 40 years, from 1964 to 2002.
The home's second owner L.A. Young added this carved limestone around the front door in 1926.
The home's second owner L.A. Young added this carved limestone around the front door in 1926.
The home's second owner L.A. Young added this carved limestone around the front door in 1926.
Atop the door is an urn carved in limestone. It's a design motif repeated througout the exterior carvings.
A painting by Esteban Chaves of the original owner of the home, Nels Michelson, pays tribute to the man who built the home in 1917.
A painting by Esteban Chaves of the original owner of the home, Nels Michelson, pays tribute to the man who built the home in 1917.
A history image shows the house from circa 1922.
The house pictured circa 1922.
Fullscreen
From left, Aldo Torres and Alan Brown in the solarium or sun room.
Arts consultant Alan Brown, right, bought the house in 2017 and now shares it with his partner Aldo Torres and their three dogs. The couple relocated from San Francisco. They're standing in their favorite room, the solarium or sunroom.
Fullscreen
A very detailed, decorative ceiling featuring cherubs and flowers in the foyer and a view into the living room at left.
The foyer has marble walls, a marble floor and a carved and gilded coffered ceiling.
A very detailed, decorative ceiling featuring cherubs and flowers in the foyer.
A very detailed, decorative ceiling featuring cherubs and flowers in the foyer.
A very detailed, decorative ceiling featuring cherubs and flowers in the foyer.
The foyer.
A view down the stairs to the foyer.
A view down the stairs to the foyer.
Carved ceiling molding in the foyer.
Carved ceiling molding in the foyer.
The library with paneled walls and a carved door that opens to the dining room.
The library with paneled walls and a carved door that opens to the dining room.
Alan Brown with a photo of the dining room in the 60s.
Owner Alan Brown shares a framed photo of what the dining room looked like in the early '60s and '70s.
The elegant dining room.
The elegant dining room.
One of the stained glass windows in the dining room.
One of the stained glass windows in the dining room.
The ceiling of the dining room with detailed painting.
The ceiling of the dining room with detailed painting.
Very detailed plaster ceiling and wood covered walls in the living room.
Very detailed plaster ceiling and wood covered walls in the living room.
A cherub in the decorative plaster in the living room.
A cherub in the decorative plaster in the living room.
Detailed plaster ceiling and wood covered walls in the living room which features a carved limestone fireplace.
Second owner Young shifted both the placement of the fireplace in the living room but also had an elaborate marble surround added.
Brown and Torres share the house with their three dogs, Gaspar, Melchior and Balthazar.
Brown and Torres share the house with their three dogs, Gaspar, Melchior and Balthazar.
Fullscreen
The solarium or sun room has large arched windows.
Natural light fills the solarium, or sunroom, located just off the living room.
The solarium or sun room has large arched windows and a fountain.
An elaborate fountain stands in the sunroom.
The chandelier in the solarium or sun room has a phoenix inside it.
The chandelier in the solarium or sunroom has a phoenix inside it.
The mirrored bottom of this chandelier has a phoenix painted on it to go along with the phoenix in the chandelier.
The mirrored bottom of this chandelier has a phoenix painted on it to go along with the phoenix in the chandelier.
The view from the living room to the foyer where Alan Brown, left, watches while his partner, Aldo Torres, plays with a toy with Casper, one of the couple's four dogs.
The view from the living room to the foyer where Alan Brown, left, watches while his partner, Aldo Torres, plays with a toy with Casper, one of the couple's three dogs.
Stained glass doors in the solarium or sun room.
Stained glass doors in the solarium or sunroom.
Detailed plaster ceiling and wood covered walls in the living room which features a carved limestone fireplace.
Detailed plaster ceiling and wood covered walls in the living room which features a carved limestone fireplace.
A carved fireplace in the living room.
A carved fireplace in the living room.
Carved details of the fireplace in the living room.
Carved details of the fireplace in the living room.
A fun chair is a favorite spot where guests love to take photos in the ladies waiting room outside the bathroom.
A fun chair is a favorite spot where guests love to take photos in the ladies' waiting room outside the bathroom.
Ornate carving above the sink in the first floor bathroom.
Ornate carving above the sink in the first floor bathroom.
Ornate carving above the sink in the first floor bathroom.
Ornate carving above the sink in the first floor bathroom.
A very detailed, decorative ceiling featuring cherubs and flowers in the foyer.
The foyer.
A stained glass door at the top of the stairs on the second floor.
A stained glass door at the top of the stairs on the second floor.
The ornate medallion on the second floor fireplace.
The ornate medallion on the second floor fireplace.
From left, Alan Brown and Aldo Torres reflected in the mirror of the ladies dressing room.
From left, Alan Brown and Aldo Torres reflected in the mirror of the ladies dressing room.
A photo of the master bedroom when Berry Gordy lived in the home hangs in the master bedroom.
A photo of the master bedroom when Berry Gordy Jr. lived in the home hangs in the master bedroom.
The master bedroom on the second floor.
The master bedroom on the second floor.
The pub downstairs.
The pub downstairs.
The bar in the downstairs pub.
The bar in the downstairs pub.
The downstairs hallway next to the ballroom.
The downstairs hallway next to the ballroom.
A photo of the ballroom from the 60s. The owners are currently renovating the ballroom to the way it looks in this photo.
A photo of the ballroom from the '60s. The owners are currently renovating the ballroom to the way it looks in this photo.
A restoration in progress of the stage in the ballroom, being painted to be very close to what it looked like in the 60s.
A restoration in progress of the stage in the ballroom, being painted to be very close to what it looked like in the '60s.
Motown founder Berry Gordy dances with Martha Reeves in his lower level ballroom during a fundraising gala in 1969. At that time, the house was known as Gordy Manor.
Motown founder Berry Gordy dances with Martha Reeves in his lower level ballroom during a fundraising gala in 1969. At that time, the house was known as Gordy Manor.
Fullscreen
A photograph of The Supremes on the wall in the ballroom.
A photograph of The Supremes on the wall in the ballroom.
The ballroom features photos of Motown artists.
The ballroom features photos of Motown artists.
A two-lane bowling alley is under the pool room.
A two-lane bowling alley is under the pool room.
The billiards room on the lower level.
The billiards room on the lower level.
Alan Brown walks through the tunnel that connects the ballroom to the pool room.
Alan Brown walks through the tunnel that connects the ballroom to the pool room.
The pool house before renovations.
Previous owner Cynthia Reaves did extensive work to restore the house and pool house, pictured before renovations.
Fullscreen
The 4,400 square foot pool house after renovations.
The 4,400-square-foot pool house after renovations.
Fullscreen
Paintings of The Supremes hang in the pool room.
Paintings of The Supremes hang in the pool room.
A photograph of Michael Jackson with Berry Gordy hangs in the pool room near the area where the photo was taken.
A photograph of Michael Jackson with Berry Gordy hangs in the pool room near the area where the photo was taken.
A photograph of Michael Jackson with Berry Gordy, left, hangs in the pool room, near the area where the photo was taken.
A photograph of Michael Jackson with Berry Gordy, left, hangs in the pool room, near the area where the photo was taken.
A photograph
A photograph of Michael Jackson with Berry Gordy hangs in the pool room, left, near the area where the photo was taken. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
A view from the living room to the solarium fountain. Photos taken at the home of Alan Brown and his partner Aldo Torres in Detroit on April 9, 2019. Motown founder Berry Gordy owned this Boston Edison home, called the "Motown Mansion," for more than 30 years. (Robin Buckson / The Detroit News)
A view from the living room to the solarium fountain. Photos taken at the home of Alan Brown and his partner Aldo Torres in Detroit on April 9, 2019. Motown founder Berry Gordy owned this Boston-Edison home, called the "Motown Mansion," for more than 30 years.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
The area where the pool used to be, now is a large room.
The area where the pool used to be, now is a large room. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Alan Brown, right, is shown here with housekeeper Marvin Watkins, left, at the rear of the home.
Alan Brown, right, is shown here with housekeeper Marvin Watkins, left, at the rear of the home. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
A view from the living room into the solarium.
A view from the living room into the solarium. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
The living room with wood covered walls and ornate plaster ceiling.
The living room with wood covered walls and ornate plaster ceiling. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Symbols from various religions are painted inside the entryway. Photos taken at the home of Alan Brown and his partner Aldo Torres in Detroit on April 9, 2019. Motown founder Berry Gordy owned this Boston Edison home, called the "Motown Mansion," for more than 30 years. (Robin Buckson / The Detroit News)
Symbols from various religions are painted inside the entryway. They were painted by previous owner Cynthia Reaves. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
A large Budha statue in the back yard.
A large Budha statue in the back yard. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
    In the corner of a spacious pool house in Detroit’s Historic Boston-Edison District, where Motown founder Berry Gordy Jr. once entertained music royalty, hangs a photo of Gordy himself, laughing with pop superstar Michael Jackson. 

    The picture, situated in the very spot it was taken decades ago in the 1980s, is one of dozens of images that hang throughout the “Motown Mansion,” the home Gordy owned from the 1960s through the early 2000s. The photos tell the story of a place that’s more than a house. It’s a legacy.

    “There are many beautiful homes in Detroit,” said new owner Alan Brown, who bought the mansion in 2017. “There are a small number of truly historic mansions with the design integrity this has, but there’s only one Motown Mansion that has this legacy attached to it.”

    And it’s a legacy that still resonates with Detroiters.

    “I can’t tell you how many people drive by, stop and want to chat about their connection to Motown,” said Brown, an arts consultant who shares the house with his partner Aldo Torres and their three dogs, Gaspar, Melchior and Balthazar. “These people are all around, they were here and they remember.”

    Brown grew up in Birmingham but admits he’d never heard of the Motown Mansion until a fateful drive down Woodward pulled him into the Boston-Edison district roughly two years ago. Awed by the amazing homes and looking to move back from San Francisco to Detroit to be closer to his aging parents, he bought the 10,500-square- foot mansion for $1.65 million. 

    He said he’s come to appreciate why Gordy’s legacy has such symbolic meaning to the people of Detroit. Motown Records is celebrating its 60th anniversary this month with a CBS special.

    “Gordy’s story of success is the counter-narrative, or a big part of the counter-narrative, to all the bad things that happened to Detroit. He was for decades the most successful black entrepreneur in the world,” said Brown. So “it’s very humbling to play a small role in nurturing and celebrating that legacy.”

    But the mansion’s legacy began long before Motown Records was even started.

    The house was built in 1917 by a Danish immigrant, Nels Michelson. Michelson made his fortune in the lumber industry and eventually real estate. By the early 20th century, seeing the growth that was coming to Detroit, he bought more than 1,000 acres off Woodward, which was subdivided and sold for residences and businesses.

    At his daughter Bessie’s urging, according to a book put together by Michelson’s grandson, he also built himself a house at 918 W. Boston Boulevard.

    The 10,500-square-foot home sits on 2.2 acres. Built in an Italianate style with a limestone exterior, it has 10 bedrooms, five fireplaces, a lower level ballroom, and a stunning sun room. When Gordy lived in the house, called Gordy Manor at the time, it also had a five-hole golf course.

    A picture of Michelson now hangs in the foyer, a tribute to the man who started it all.

    Spared no expense

    It was the home’s second owner, automotive supplier L.A. Young, however, that really took the house to another level.

    In 1926, Young bought the house from Michelson and renovated the house substantially, moving the fireplace in the living room and adding elaborate details. He had a 4,000-square-foot pool house built next door to the main house, which also includes a projection room to watch movies. A tunnel connects the main house to the pool house.

    “He completely changed the whole property,” said Brown. “And he spared no expense.”

    The foyer features an elaborately painted ceiling with gold leaf moldings.

    “This (foyer) ceiling is really a work of art, a major work of art,” said Brown. “And it’s in amazingly good shape.”

    Design details abound. The exterior features hand-carved limestone. Above the front door, which is solid bronze, is an urn, a recurring design motif. Brown was able to track down the blueprints from the 1920s and “there’s a blueprint of just that urn.”

    “I notice things every day that I’ve never noticed because there is so much design detail,” said Brown.

    Brown believes one of the reasons the house is still in such good shape, even through some of Detroit’s hardest times, is because it was always occupied. Even after Gordy moved to Los Angeles in the early 1970s, his sister Esther looked over the house and a caretaker lived in the apartment above the five-car garage.

    “The property was always occupied which is one of the reasons it was never stripped,” said Brown. “These are the original brass fixtures – and they’re extraordinary.”

     

    Hard times

    That’s not to say the Motown Mansion hasn’t seen hard times. When previous owner Cynthia Reaves bought the house in 2002, a caretaker had not been living in the house for a few years, pipes froze and burst, which led to extensive water damage.

    Reaves grew up in Boston-Edison, diagonally from Gordy’s home. She remembers watching the big events at Gordy’s home.

    “We’d go to the attic and we could look into the yard and see what was going on,” said Reaves. “I remember being so excited to see the red carpet events.”

    Reaves, a lawyer, was living in Washington, D.C., when a job offer in Detroit and a request from her mom to return home brought her back to her roots.

    Seeing the Motown mansion with its shades closed, she decided to write Gordy a letter, asking to buy the house.

    “I wrote an impassioned letter about the beauty of these homes and how they need to be restored and maintained,” remembers Reaves. “I just mailed it off to Berry Gordy, thinking you never know.”

    Shockingly, Gordy’s lawyer called Reaves. She bought the house in 2002.

    But restoring the house took extensive work. The tunnel from the main house to the pool house was flooded.

    “It was really a bad sight,” said Reaves. “Every room in the house had been damaged.”

    Reaves spent thousands restoring the house, updating the kitchen and removing old Astroturf that covered the closed pool in the pool house. She even found a bowling alley that was shutting down to replace the two lanes in the lower level alley with authentic maple.

    She won the 2008 Governor's Award for Historic Preservation for her hard work but Reaves said it was about so much more than that. It was about taking care of a house that means so much to so many.

    “I think that the reason he (Gordy) sold it to me, or entrusted it to me, is because I made it clear it was home that resonated with the community,” said Reaves.

    Stewards

    Brown feels much the same way. He’s done a lot of work with internal structural repairs, especially plumbing, and had a second-level balcony restored.

    To get the pool house bowling alley completely functional again, he tracked down a Facebook group of old-school pin setters to get it in working order.

    And in the lower level ballroom, Brown hired local artist, Martin Soo Hoo, to paint flowers and re-create the funky vibe it had when Gordy owned the house. There’s a seating area on the opposite end and photos of famous Motown acts throughout.

    “We’re creating a club,” he said. 

    The photos throughout the house, meanwhile, most of which are from Wayne State’s Reuther library, were taken in 1972. They help put the house in context from its famed Motown days.

    And Brown isn’t done. He views himself as a steward of the house, but said he’d also love to one day host artist events, exhibits and artist salons. 

    “I moved here to be a part of the cultural renaissance of the city of Detroit. And my vision for the house is to place it in service of that cultural renaissance,” said Brown. It’s about “not just honoring the legacy but taking it a step further.”

    mfeighan@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @mfeighan

     

     


     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

