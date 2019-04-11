A rolling kitchen cart makes the perfect little helper when hosting others in your home. (Photo: Joss & Main)

Now that spring has finally sprung, you may feel motivated to host family and friends to help celebrate the season. For those who still need a little encouragement, tweaking your interiors can get you and your home ready for the festivities.

Maybe all you need is a new piece of furniture to lessen the effort that goes into entertaining, like a bar cart that’s preset for your guests with an ice bucket and bottled beverages neatly arranged on trays. Add a few decanters and pitchers that are good to go at a moment’s notice.

Just about any existing surface can become a buffet area for appetizers and desserts, whether it’s a tall dresser or a console table.

A rolling kitchen cart can be put into service when you have a small gathering. Stash entertaining staples like cocktail napkins and stirrers inside the drawers and fill the shelves with items like water and wine bottles.

You can never have too much seating to make your guests feel comfortable. The same can be said for side tables that offer a convenient spot for food and drinks.

Get creative with accent pieces like plant stands, nesting tables and stools. Grab a few from around the house for others to use when you are hosting.

If you’d like to have a regular movie night, you might want to upgrade your TV and reconfigure the room to accommodate a larger audience. All you need is a table and chairs for a game night that lets you schedule a fun get-together with some friendly competition.

If new furnishings are not in your budget, you can always rework your current contents when entertaining. Rethink what you have like an old entertainment center that can be transformed into a food and drink station.

Take advantage of a bench in an entry that can hold goody bags for a birthday party. You can also move a bench from a first floor master bedroom to provide extra seating at a dining table.

For a dinner party or brunch, incorporate a separate table for kids to eat and a designated space for them to play. You’ll also want to get your outdoor living areas into the act as soon as possible. Don’t put away those winter throws just yet. Keep them on hand for you and your guests in case it gets chilly.

Create a place for people to put their shoes in case the weather doesn’t go your way. Remember to clear a spot in a bedroom or a coat closet for light jackets. For a nice touch, place a bowl of mints by the door for guests to grab on their way out.

Make sure your outdoor areas are well-lit and the address numbers are easy to see at night. You might also let everyone know where to park if there are any restrictions.

Once you set a celebratory tone in your home, your hosting momentum may continue through the spring and summer months, giving you the perfect excuse to spend more time with your loved ones in a warm and welcoming environment.

Jeanine Matlow is a Metro Detroit interior decorator turned freelance writer specializing in stories about interior design. You can reach her at jeaninematlow@earthlink.net.

