Floral prints are a fabulous way to incorporate flowers into your home without having to replace a display every week. (Handout/TNS) (Photo: Handout, TNS)

Springtime is in full effect and I couldn’t be more thrilled. After such a cold and harsh winter here in Kansas City, Mo., spring truly feels like a revival for me both creatively and mentally.

I have been craving fresh air, patio weather and of course, the start of rosé season. I am even excited for April showers that will bring us all those May flowers we deserve. Plus, now that my spring cleaning is done — well…almost done — I’m ready to start introducing fresh and springy decor to brighten up my house.

As I plan out my approach this year, I want to share some of my favorite ways to change my decor going into this light and bright season.

Nothing says spring like a bouquet of flowers. Pieces like this bottle display are great investments as they easily transform to match the seasons. (Handout/TNS) (Photo: Handout, TNS)

INCORPORATE GREENERY

There are many creative and easy ways to bring fauna into your space without completely redecorating. I love to use ferns and wreaths to enhance my existing vignettes and tablescapes — one small change can have a big impact. Versatile fern wreaths are also excellent for DIY lovers who want to create their own masterpieces. Another go-to for me is the classic topiary (are you surprised?). They seriously never go out of style. Available in any size, they are a great addition to shelves, tabletops, vignettes — I could go on and on.

ARTFUL FLORALS

I absolutely love flowers. My allergies do not. This being the case, I have found that faux flowers and floral patterns bring the same beauty I crave from the real deal. Nothing brings light and freshness into a space quite like flowers. If you aren’t ready to take the plunge for a full floral sofa, try incorporating bright flowers. Transitional pieces like bottle displays, cloches and pedestals make changing seasons easy as can be.

Incorporate elements that celebrate spring holidays. Easter eggs are a great accessory that can be styled together for a big impact or by themselves for a more subtle touch. (Handout/TNS) (Photo: Handout, TNS)

SEASONAL PIECES

It’s the season for spring holidays. I love to bring in Easter decor that can last beyond the holiday. Bunnies are my usual go-to, from pillows to figurines. The cute additions hop through my living space all spring long. This year I am bringing in some spring eggs that add sparkle to my decor. The bright colors and fun aesthetic of the eggs add a bit of whimsy to my rooms and tablescapes.

INTRODUCE WICKER AND NATURAL ELEMENTS

In my opinion, there are few better pairings then fresh greens and wicker. Bringing in natural elements gives the feeling of being outside on the porch without having to go outside. Wicker, rope accents and other woven design elements add texture to a room without overpowering it. They are a great subtle way to change up your home.

Throw pillows are an inexpensive way to update your home for spring. Bring in patterns and bright light colors to take your year-round furniture into the season. (Handout/TNS) (Photo: Handout, TNS)

THROW IN SOME COLOR

Throw pillows are a great way to introduce spring colors without replacing major pieces. Choose a few colors you want to bring in and find both solid and patterned fabrics that tie into your existing decor. It’s a quick fix that doesn’t break your budget.

Adapted from nellhills.com. Katie Laughridge is the owner of Kansas City interior design destination Nell Hill’s. For more information, contact Katie at Katie@nellhills.com.

