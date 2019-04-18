A room designed by Rariden Schumacher Mio & Co. Jill Schumacher and Michelle Mio will discuss “The Master Plan” during Renovations Done Right at Michigan Design Center. (Photo: BY Justin Maconochie)

Michigan Design Center showcasing 'Renovations Done Right' at event

Learn how interior designers approach and complete a renovation during the second annual Renovations Done Right event on April 26 at the Michigan Design Center (MDC) in Troy. Attend one or more presentations in MDC’s Mid-America Room (Suite 86) on hot home improvement topics followed by Q&A and additional tips in the sponsoring showrooms. Keynote speakers include: 9:30 a.m. Customizing Your Kitchen and Bath: Amanda Sinistaj, of Ellwood Interiors; 11 a.m. The Master Plan: Jill Schumacher and Michelle Mio, of Rariden Schumacher Mio & Co. and 12:30 p.m. The Finishing Touch: Phyllis Whitehead, of Fifi & Coco Interiors. The address is 1700 Stutz Drive. There is no charge, but RSVPs are required by April 24 at michigandesign.com.

Salt, Fa,t Acid, Heat prints bring the cookbook to your home decor. (Photo: Clarkson Potter)

Decorate your home with "Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat" prints

Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat: A Collection of 20 Prints by Samin Nosrat; illustrated by Wendy MacNaughton (Clarkson Potter) is now available for $20. Featuring the beloved artwork from the New York Times–bestselling and James Beard Award–winning cookbook Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat, this special box of 8-by-10-inch prints makes the perfect gift for anyone who appreciates home cooking and wants to decorate their home with the colorful and comforting motif. You can also catch the popular chef, teacher and author in action by watching the "Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat" documentary series on Netflix. For information, go to saltfatacidheat.com.

This festive selection from Prepara that includes Taco Holders (single and multi), Taco Spoons, the 3-Section Taco Tray and the Tortilla Savor. (Photo: Prepara)

Be ready for Cinco de Mayo

Whether you plan to celebrate Cinco de Mayo or host Taco Tuesdays, it helps to have the right serving pieces for the occasion like the festive selection from Prepara that includes Taco Holders (single and multi), Taco Spoons, the 3-Section Taco Tray and the Tortilla Savor. Their Taco Holders are designed to cradle your tacos while the spoons (set of two) are sized to fit between shells. A 3-section tray holds all the fillings and the Tortilla Savor keeps your warmed wraps ready to eat. Prices start at $3.99. For information, go to prepara.com.

The Earth Day Celebration from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Saturday at Royal Oak Farmers Market. (Photo: Royal Oak Environmental Advisory Board)

Earth Day Celebration Saturday in Royal Oak

The Royal Oak Environmental Advisory Board will offer exhibits, games and a raffle during its Earth Day Celebration from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Saturday on the West porch of the Royal Oak Farmers Market. Exhibitors include the Sierra Club, Plants for Ecology, DTE Energy, MI Rain Barrel and M2Bee. Attendees can order a rain barrel in advance from mirainbarrel.com to pick up that day. Parking is limited due to construction, but there are offsite options and the Farmers Market will have valet parking starting at 8:30 a.m. The address is 316 East 11 Mile Rd. For information, go to romi.gov.

This picture from the National Pest Management Association is of an Asian Tiger Mosquito. (Photo: Thomas V. Myers)

Here's how to prevent those buggy pests

They’ll be back. According to the National Pest Management Association, the best form of protection against those pesky bugs is prevention, especially when winter tore through much of the U.S. with severe conditions that directly impact pest populations. Whether unseasonably cold or warm, the one common thread in most regions this past season was excess moisture. With a rainy spring and summer ahead, pests like ticks, mosquitoes and termites will thrive in humid conditions, while others will be driven indoors in search of food and shelter. Rapid snowmelt from warm spring conditions could potentially cause flooding, leading to an increase in tick and mosquito populations. Drier summer conditions expected in the Great Lakes region could also drive earwigs and springtails indoors in search of water. For information, visit pestworld.org.

