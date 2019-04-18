The Smith House, designed by Frank Lloyd Wright in 1949, was built by Detroit school teachers Melvyn Smith and Sara Stein. The family later donated the house to Cranbrook. It'll reopen for tours in May. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Want to see inside some of Frank Lloyd Wright's designs in Michigan? You can. Some homes you can even rent for the night.

According to architectural historian Dale Gyure, America's most famous architect designed 31 houses in Michigan. Several are still privately owned, such as the Dorothy Turkel House in Detroit, but others open their doors for tours.

The living room of the Smith House in Bloomfield Hills. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

The Smith House in Bloomfield Hills, now owned by Cranbrook, runs tours from May through November. Tours at the Affleck House, now owned by Lawrence Technological University (see cover story), also resume in May.

In Ann Arbor, Wright's Palmer House, built for Bill and Mary Palmer during the early 1950's, can now be rented for $400 a night. It "offers an unforgettable artistic and sensory experience," according to its website, flwpalmerhouse.com.

Here are some options:

Smith House: Built for school teachers Sara Stein Smith and Melvyn Maxwell Smith, the house is another example of Wright's Usonian designs. Wright called the house "my little gem." Tours resume May 11 and run through November. Go to center.cranbrook.edu/visit/frank-lloyd-wright-smith-house.

Meyer May House: The Meyer May House in Grand Rapids was initially designed for a prominent Grand Rapids clothier. It was later purchased and restored by Steelcase and opened to the public in 1987, according to its website. It offers free tours. Go to meyermayhouse.steelcase.com.

