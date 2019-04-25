Chicago Artist John Miller is known for making life-sized glass food art shaped like hot dogs, french fries and donuts. His Food A Rama food truck will be part of the 47th Annual Glass Invitational at Habatat Galleries in Royal Oak. (Photo: John Miller)

Glass Invitational opens May 4

When the 47th Annual International Glass Invitational opens May 4 at Habatat Galleries in Royal Oak, it'll include a food truck unlike any visitors will likely have ever seen before. Artist John Miller's Food A Rama food truck will have all glass food, including glass hot dogs and fries that he's created. It'll also have glass graffiti work by artist Joseph Ivacic. Miller is known for his large scale glass hamburgers, fries, doughnuts and more. The glass food truck is just one element of the Glass Invitational that will feature more than 300 works of contemporary glass art by more than 100 artists from 30 different countries. It begins with a free grand opening at 8 p.m. May 4 and runs through July 5. Habatat Galleries is located at 4400 Ferndale in Royal Oak.

'Sounds of Music' concert series held in Boston-Edison homes

The ninth annual "The Sounds of Music concert series" -- which invites guests to enjoy dinner and a concert in a one-of-a-kind setting, a home in Detroit's Historic Boston-Edison home -- kicks off next month and the theme this year is Latin music. The first concert of the season, which begins at 7:30 p.m. May 4, will feature Protea, a local trio that will present a variety of classical music from various Latin composers.The series continues with a Summer Jazz Party on Aug. 3 and Detroit-based artist Michele Ramo and his World Music Ensemble, featuring Heidi Hepler on vocals, on Oct. 5. Tickets for each concert are $60 (or $45 if you buy a package for all three shows) and include dinner. The location of each concert is revealed after tickets are purchased. Go to www.historicbostonedison.org.

The Tom Gibbs Studio in Ferndale will host one of the kickoff celebrations from 5:30-8 p.m. May 2 for Detroit Modernism Week, organized by the Detroit Art Deco Society. (Photo: Facebook/Tom Gibbs Studio)

Local Art Deco Society organizes 'Detroit Modernism Week'

Michigan is a modernism hot spot with buildings designed by some of biggest names in architecture over the last century, including Eero and Eliel Saarinen and Minoru Yamasaki. To celebrate this region's incredible design, the Detroit Area Art Deco Society has organized a slew of lectures and tours for Detroit Modernism Week, May 3-12. There will be walking tours of architectural gems in downtown Detroit, the Guardian Building and Mies van der Rohe's iconic Lafayette Park (sold out already, unfortunately), along with a lecture about Alexander Girard. “Our goal is to increase awareness about the Detroit area’s 20th century architecture and design,” said Deco Society president Jeffrey Chappell on its website. The week kicks off with a free celebration that's open to the public from 5:30-8 p.m. Thursday at Ferndale's Vogue Vintage and Tom Gibbs Studio (pictured), 2014 Hilton. For a complete lineup and ticket information, go to http://detroitmodernismweek.com/.

This home on Penrod Street in Rosedale Park recently sold for $120,000. Rosedale Park is one of the five neighborhoods in Detroit's Grandmont Rosedale. (Photo: Facebook/Grandmont Rosedale Development Corporation)

Narrated tours, financing options part of Grandmont-Rosedale Open House

If moving to Detroit is on your wish list, take note: The five neighborhoods that make up Detroit's Grandmont Rosedale communities will host their annual open house from 1-5 p.m. May 5 with narrated tours by residents and a listing of all the homes now on the market. Started 13 years ago, there's no question Detroit has changed dramatically since the open houses began. Homes now for sale range in price from $48,000 to $180,000 and most homes sell within two weeks of being listed, according to a press release. To be a part of the Grandmont Rosedale Neighborhood Open House, visitors must register at the North Rosedale Park Community House, 18445 Scarsdale. They'll get a listing of homes that will be open that day along with information on financing options, insurance resources and tax abatement. Go to grandmontrosedale.com.

The Meadow Brook Garden Club will hold its annual Perennial Plant Sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 16. (Photo: Maureen Feighan)

Cranbrook, Meadow Brook host plant sales

Two of Metro Detroit's most well-know historic estates, the Cranbrook House and Gardens in Bloomfield Hills and Meadow Brook Hall in Rochester, will host their annual plant sales in May with proceeds going back toward maintaining the gardens of these beloved homes. Cranbrook's 47th annual Spring Plant Sale will from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 14 and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 15. Cranbrook's sale will include native plants, perennials and garden items. And new this year will be a free fairy gardening demonstration by the Herb Society of America's Southern Michigan Unit at 4:30 p.m. May 14. Meadow Brook Hall will hold its Perennial Plant Sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 16. It's presented by the Meadow Brook Garden Club. The Meadow Brook Greenhouse, meanwhile, will hold its Yearly Plant Sale with annuals from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 16 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 17. Call (248) 364-6210 for the perennial sale and (248) 364-6171 for the Greenhouse sale. Proceeds from Cranbrook's sale and the Meadow Brook's Perennial sale go toward the gardens at each estate. Cranbrook is at 380 Lone Pine Road. Meadow Brook is at 350 Estate Drive in Rochester.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/life/home-garden/2019/04/25/boston-edison-music-homes/3537646002/