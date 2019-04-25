Homestyle: Outdoor Living
The signature look of the fashion brand Missoni includes rich colors and pattern -- here, a nuanced graphic wavy stripe and poppies (on the jacquard fabric pillow) play out on a stylish, sinuous lounge. Missoni
he natural beauty of the landscape draws you in, and so does the terrace architecture, with wood beams, faded variegated bricks and stone floor. The deep seating from DEDON is reason to settle in -- white tubular loop steel frame, linen-y look upholstery and bold saffron accents -- in a chair and pillows, with repetition in the garden in the same hue of flowers. Designers Edward Barber and Jay Osgerby wanted to bring indoor cushion comfort outdoors. DEDON
Even outdoor urban settings can be fashioned romantically. Here, the Cala collection of curvy Kettal woven furniture by the Doshi Levien design studio combines open-weave metal and coated rope in a contemporary palette. Kettal
It looks like lace -- the overlay of the Mirto porcelain table by Antonio Citterio for B&B Italia is a surprise, as is the palette of charcoal and burnt orange. Salva Lopez
: A sheltering sofa by Sebastian Herkner is rich in curves, with pink powder-coated frame clad in stretchy quilted fabric in cinnamon. Linen-y look fabric drapes over the arms for softness, like a shawl. It's part of the Dune collection for Gloster. A lush collection of pillows provides subtle contrasts in rosy pink. Gloster
An unexpected tartan plaid from Ethimo -- in shades of clay and blue -- creates a bold focal point. The design by Matteo Thun and Antonio Rodriguez is part of the Allaperto collection. The garden daybed is crafted from chocolate metal and natural teak, topped with Ethitex padded fabric. Bernard Touillon for Ethimo
Richard Frinier's Tangier collection for Century Furniture spotlights classic geometric fretwork and open weaves in six-sided shapes. He feels that the multifaceted and semicircular modular is a must for bringing together groups of people, creating an instant place for gathering, connecting, relaxing and entertaining. Century Furniture
Three different scales of stripes in coral and off-white, some with the addition of blue, are striking on a coral-framed settee by Antonio Citterio, part of the Ribes collection for B&B Italia. B and B Italia
Teak reduced to essentials -- crisp lines with mid-century modern styling -- teamed with hand-woven weather-safe wicker is especially striking with black upholstery topped with geometric black-and-white patterned pillows. It's part of the Mesa collection by Spanish designer Mario Ruiz. RH
The Miky chair is a restyled bistro style by Florent Coirier for EMU, modern with straight lines and generous shapes. European brands often use colors that feel organic -- like this army green and burnt orange, in powder-coated steel. EMU
A playful pattern of check and flowers is underfoot in this charming setting with colorful bistro furniture. The Oaxaca design by Nani Marquina is part of the first collection of outdoor rugs for the eponymous Spanish brand Nanimarquina. Nanimarquina
Teaming smooth white marble with industrial concrete is just the kind of edgy combination that's comfortable for the innovative Italian brand Gervasoni. The InOut 834 table with a curvy base is eclectically teamed with tall-backed webbed chairs and a pair of mismatched seats beneath a lights-and-foliage chandelier, all set against a backdrop of fluted aluminum sheeting. Gervasoni
Havana, shown in chalk, is a new all-weather wicker and weathered red teak collection from RH distinguished by shapely form and deep seats. It's paired with the textural Anselm coffee table, a nod to ‘70s block design, crafted from a proprietary frost-resistant Fiberstone (fiber glass ply resin and stone). RH
The shapely Louie Who chairs of the Fizz Collection at Seasonal Living are generously proportioned at 46 inches wide and 39 inches deep, and detailed with contrast piping and buttons. They're shown with the glazed Ancaris ring ceramic coffee table. Seasonal Living
            Warm weather and sunshine can do wonders for your body, mind and soul. And if you have an inviting outdoor living space where you can stretch out and chillax with your fave frosty beverage, all the better!

            A few years ago, talk about patio, terrace or deck shifted to "rooms," as the idea of extending interiors became a goal. Now it's not so much about rooms, but style. Keeping it consistent, so there's a seamless flow from furnishings and palette in your home to what you choose to surround yourself with outside.

            Even al fresco cooking styles have expanded, with debates about charcoal versus gas, Green Egg or Kamado and Argentinian grills. How about a pizza oven? Sometimes more than one style of cooking is now part of an outdoor kitchen, which, depending on your space, may include a sink, fridge, wine cooler or even beer dispensers.

            Although outdoor furniture still is sold in "suites" -- groupings of sofas and chairs, dining tables with chairs in the same style -- some manufacturers are beginning to rethink the sameness and mix it up a bit.

            That's especially true in Europe, where designers are masters of the mix -- pairing concrete or porcelain with wood or metal and rattan, for example, and combining unexpected palettes, not just summer brights.

            "There are definitely international trends emerging in outdoor furnishings," says Richard Frinier, a lauded designer who creates collections for both American and European companies. "Modular pieces have become the centerpiece of most outdoor living spaces. Seating for lounge chairs and sectionals is slightly deeper. Left and right units can be added on to create different shapes for entertaining or used as chaises or grouped and clipped together as daybeds.

            "The ability to mix materials, textiles, textures, constructions and patterns has never been as accessible. And color trends incorporate every combination imaginable, allowing people to really express themselves without feeling like they have to follow any particular trend."

            Part of what's driving this enormous accessibility, of course, is social media.

            "Social media continues to be the main influencer," says Frinier. "Brands from every corner of the world show their designs on their websites, blogs, videos and across social media platforms with a click of the mouse."

            And reporting from international shows has fed Instagram with images of all the latest textiles, lighting, rugs and accessories. Seasonal Living (www.seasonalliving.com), a manufacturer whose products include modern outdoor furniture, lamps tables and sculptures made of colorful ceramics, recently launched a free magazine whose mission is "to inspire you to live a life of wellness and sustainability -- in harmony with the beauty of nature's season." There are articles on "off the beaten track travel destinations," food and drinks, recipes and entertaining.

            Perhaps part of the seduction of European-designed outdoor furniture is fearless color combinations, form and surprising influences. A new table by Antonio Citterio from B and B Italia, for example, has a slender frame, shown in a rich terra cotta. But one surface choice is extraordinary: enameled lava stone with clay decoration that appears to be a lacey overlay, especially striking in charcoal over the burnt orange.

            Gloster's new Dune seating by Sebastian Herkner, honored as designer of the year in January at Maison and Objet in Paris, takes cues from indoor upholstery features like quilting. The way Herkner puts dusty shades together, like cinnamon, a pink and lavender, is appealing.

            Of course, there's nothing more inspirational than a fabulous image, to be drawn into a shot with a gorgeous landscape. It's the aspirational aspect that Frinier long has embraced. His newest Tangier collection for Century Furniture takes architectural and design elements from Morocco -- one of his favorite destinations.

            "Among all of my travels to more than 40 countries across five continents, my time spent in Morocco was extremely inspiring. It's really the ultimate nomadic travel experience for its sense of allure, mystery, rich history and artistic heritage.

            "While the colors of souk markets, with their inspired foods, aromatic spices, mint tea, roses, clothing, shoes and crafts, are incredibly memorable, it is the remarkable architectural style and design elements that captivated me. White stucco walls, arches, domes, blue doors and windows, geometric patterns, romantic courtyards with tiled moriscas and lavish gardens are remarkable."

            Sometimes even the simplest addition of greenery can be huge.

            At Maison and Objet, the Italian brand Gervasoni paired tall-backed strappy chairs and two totally mismatched chairs with a curvy concrete base table topped with marble -- all whites, grays and black. A montage of dripping greenery and lights was constructed above, like a chandelier hanging overhead -- and it was design genius.

            Don't forget about accessories -- pillows, rugs, lanterns and small garden stools or tables -- that can add a pop of color and pattern. Elaine Smith (www.elainesmith.com) brings fashion to her stylish pillow designs -- with dressmaker details like cords and trims -- all with on-trend color combinations. One new rug design from the eponymous Spanish brand Nanimarquina juxtaposes florals with checks in a striking pattern that is modern but reminiscent of antique Bessarabia.

            Frinier feels we spend so much time connected online that we need to think about wellness. "We need balance," he says.

            "Beyond creating outdoor dining and entertaining spaces, find the unique space outside where you can place a lounge chair, ottoman and small occasional table near filtered sunlight, where you can actually read a book or sketch or simply relax or meditate with calming music or to the sound of wind chimes," he says. "A place for a chaise lounge, daybed or hammock where you can laze and nap.

            "For those who live in apartments or condominiums, a chair or chaise by French doors to a small balcony or a window where sunlight may flood in create that feeling of a retreat and getaway.

            "We really need to unplug, unwind and undo. Relaxing makes us more aware of ourselves, our surroundings and it ignites and fuels the creative spirit to be still with our own thoughts."

           

     

