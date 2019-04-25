Give your home a spring-like feel with floral patterns inspired by nature. (Photo: Bed Bath & Beyond)

Earlier this month came the first signs of spring with the return of the fountains in our pond, the elegant heron sightings and a variety of birds chirping on cue. Just when I felt the urge to refresh my home for the season, Mother Nature brought more snow, sleet and freezing rain.

So I waited patiently, taking baby steps to rejuvenate my rooms while holding off on some of the outdoor areas and the thought of putting those coats and boots away for a while.

Still, I figured a new welcome mat on my front porch might bring warmer weather. Though it took some time to work its magic, I knew the sunshine would arrive at some point.

This can be a good time to replace smaller items that are showing signs of wear, such as oven mitts and potholders in the kitchen and towels and rugs in the bathroom.

Currently, I’m on the hunt for a new plant container to coordinate with a different space that will give my greenery a new base and a new location.

Another goal of mine is to bring seasonal items to the forefront like accents that have a floral motif. Until now, I never realized how many pieces I had that fit this description. Soon the heirloom candleholders from my beloved grandmother will join my decorative boxes for a spring-like display.

The simple act of editing makes my white walls pop without the need for a new coat of paint. Giving a space more breathing room makes it feel lighter and brighter.

This is the perfect time to address the inevitable mess in my closets as seasonal items begin to shift in accord with the warmer weather. The same goes for paring down my laundry room as I look forward to storing the heavier gear required for winter walks with the dog.

An umbrella that hangs from a hook on our front porch comes in handy during the rainy season. Putting a few in my car becomes another priority at this time of year. The winter throws in my trunk keep us from freezing in the bleachers at our daughter’s lacrosse games in the recent cold and windy weather, while a handful stay inside for those occasional chilly nights.

This can also be a good time to assess your bedding to see what works best for the season, such as lightweight sheets and fewer pillows.

Cleaning out trays that stash old catalogs and brochures makes room for the new ones that are bound to arrive. Revisiting the empty baskets and boxes in my storage room inspires me to reinvent them in some way.

Even though our garage looks empty compared to most, it still has stuff that doesn’t belong there. The night before garbage day is a good incentive for me to get rid of the random junk that’s been lingering for too long.

As the scenery outside gets a little greener each day, I feel the need to tweak my home for the season. After dealing with another harsh winter, it seems only natural to want a new look inside and out.

Jeanine Matlow is a Metro Detroit interior decorator turned freelance writer specializing in stories about interior design. You can reach her at jeaninematlow@earthlink.net.

