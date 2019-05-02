Various shades of gray in an area rug, chairs and tables blend to create a soothing living room space. (Photo: Design Recipes, TNS)

For a couple of years, gray was the “it” color gray on the runway, and the trend certainly extended to home decor. Gray remains a go-to color for those looking for a neutral color that blends well with other colors without feeling overly harsh.

Contrary to some opinions, gray doesn’t have to feel tired or drab. It can instead feel bold, modern and fresh. In fact, various shades of gray can even be blended in the same space to help create a mood or complement a certain aesthetic. When considering shades of gray, here are some tips to keep in mind.

DO:

1. Pair gray with pastel colors such as blue, pink, yellow and green. The combination can feel soft and soothing.

2. Consider blending multiple shades of gray in the same space.

3. Use gray to highlight architectural features such as moldings, fireplaces and trims.

4. Use gray for some of the primary furniture pieces in a room such as sofas, area rugs and tables.

5. Use shades of gray in overly bright spaces, as the color can help add a sense of calm and tranquility.

Gray chairs paired with a blend of gray and gold accents in an area rug and artwork add interest in this dining area. (Photo: Design Recipes, TNS)

DON’T:

1. Blend too many shades of warm and cool grays in the same space. A more successful combination may be to have one shade dominate, using the other as an accent.

2. Forget the opportunity to use shades of gray as accent walls.

3. Overuse dark shades of gray in small spaces, as it may close in a space. Opt for lighter shades.

4. Overlook opportunities to use gray in accents such as pillows, throws and artwork.

5. Use gray on surfaces such as ceilings, as you will instantly reduce the light in a space.

Cathy Hobbs, based in New York City, is a nationally known interior design and home staging expert with offices in New York City, Boston and Washington, D.C. Contact her at info@cathyhobbs.com or visit her website at www.cathyhobbs.com .

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/life/home-garden/2019/05/02/design-recipes-try-these-shades-gray/3622157002/