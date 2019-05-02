Cloth napkins in fun and funky patterns are a great way to dress up traditional table settings and give them a modern flair. (Photo: TNS)

Spring is in full bloom. Now is the perfect time to forget your responsibilities, kick back and … wait a minute, it’s almost Mother’s Day! Every holiday and birthday can bring gift giving challenges, and Mother’s Day is no exception. It can be hard to find the perfect gift for someone to whom we owe so much.

Luckily, as both a daughter (and daughter-in-law) who is in the buying seat and a mother to a precious almost-3-year-old, I am here to give you the scoop on what to get for the mothers in your life, as well as what to ask for. You can bet I will be forwarding this post on to my husband (pay close attention, Brandon).

TAKE FLOWERS TO THE NEXT LEVEL

Regardless of whether you lean toward beautiful silk flowers or fresh florals, you can enhance any arrangement by pairing them with a fabulous vase or ginger jar to create a hand-crafted gift she will want to display in her favorite room. Keep it simple with a grouping of bud vases or go all out with a large show-stopping piece. Keep in mind, a fun container will still look great on her shelf or table long after the flowers are gone or the season has changed.

When artfully draped, a throw can be an elegant visual enhancement to any chair, sofa, bed or patio set. (Handout/TNS) (Photo: TNS)

THROW HER A BLANKET

It might seem like a simple gift, but it won’t go unused. Whether relaxing outside or lounging in her living room, there is always a need for a blanket. My mom enjoys nothing more than snuggling up with her grandbaby on her back deck. I think throw blankets when draped artfully over a chair, sofa or bed take your space up a notch and give a little extra texture to any setting.

Napkin rings make great gifts and are easy to mix and match in creating the tablescape of your dreams. (Photo: TNS)

UPDATE HER TABLETOP

My grandmother is the ultimate hostess (I learned from the best!). She takes great pride in her decor for holidays and family dinners alike. Pairing a modern cloth napkin, custom tablecloth or fun napkin ring with her beloved antique place settings would be the perfect way to integrate her favorite trending pieces with her traditional roots.

Add depth to your vignettes with hard geometric frames and soft flowers to create contrasting textures. (Photo: TNS)

A PICTURE (FRAME) IS WORTH A THOUSAND WORDS

Nothing makes up for the years of displaying photos in macaroni frames like a stylish upgrade. Putting a sentimental photo in a gorgeous new frame in her favorite color or by her favorite designer is a low-cost, high-impact way to show you care.

Use trays and vintage boxes to organize and style your trinkets with style. (Photo: TNS)

TRY TRINKETS AND TRAYS

Put storage on display with sweet containers to hold her favorite jewelry or a tray to organize her necessities in style. From ring boxes to a living room tray on which she can style her favorite books, there is a cute space for everything.

Adapted from nellhills.com. Katie Laughridge is the owner of Kansas City interior design destination Nell Hill’s. For more information, contact Katie at Katie@nellhills.com.

