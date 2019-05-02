Kimberly Rorick / ceramicist of Ossain , IN (Photo: Art Birmingham)

Shain Park featuring Art Birmingham

Celebrate Mother’s Day with more than 150 artists at Art Birmingham from 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. on May 11 and 10-5 on May 12. Featured pieces include paintings, ceramics, photography, jewelry, glass, wood, sculpture, mixed media, fiber, metals and more. Originally known as the Birmingham Fine Art Festival, this event will celebrate its 38th anniversary in Shain Park on Merrill Street. As the downtown center, this location is surrounded by convenient parking for fairgoers and has easy access to stores and restaurants. The Art Activity Tent is free for ages 12 and younger (all children must be accompanied by an adult). For information, go to theguild.org.

Acrylic Block Picture Frames from Crate and Barrel. (Photo: Crate and Barrel)

Give memories for Mother's Day

Give Mom something personal for Mother’s Day to showcase her favorite memories with family photos or other memorabilia. These keepsakes take the spotlight in Acrylic Block Picture Frames from Crate and Barrel. The blocks of clear acrylic put the focus on the photo for a floating presentation that also works for souvenirs like ticket stubs and postcards. Prices range from $11.95 to $49.95. For information, go to crateandbarrel.com.

Spring Open House (Photo: Fleurdetroit)

Fleurdetroit throwing a Spring Open House

Get inspired at the annual Spring Open House at the fleurdetroit atelier in Bloomfield Hills from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on May 11. Enjoy 20 percent off all interior and exterior retail items for the home and garden including plants, pre-made floral arrangements, garden accessories, containers and more. Select vintage pieces, custom plantings, workshops, markdowns, events and landscaping are excluded from the sale. Valet parking will be provided for the event. The location is 1507 S. Old Telegraph. For information, go to fleurdetroit.com.

The spring sale includes many types of pottery selections. (Photo: Village Potters Guild)

Village Potters Guild sale features something for everyone

Support original works this weekend. The Village Potters Guild in Plymouth will host a Spring Show from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Friday and 10-5 on Saturday. Find functional, decorative and seasonal pots and jewelry made of clay ranging from $5 to $250. These unique pieces make the perfect gift for anyone on your list, whether it’s your Mom, a recent graduate, a wedding couple or yourself. The address is 326 North Main (just north of the railroad tracks, behind the American Community Building). For information, go to villagepottersguild.org.

Dish & Design returns 5/29

Need some help boosting your plant power this summer? Join us at our next Dish & Design from 6-8:30 p.m. May 29 at the Great Lakes Culinary Center, 24101 W. Nine Mile Road, Southfield, where plants will be a big topic, along with summer entertaining. Livonia author Lisa Eldred Steinkopf, the author of “Grow in the Dark,” will share her tips on picking just the right houseplant for the light you have in your home. And Kelly Green, owner of Berkley’s Southern Green, will dole out advice on picking the right plant container. There will also be cocktails and, of course, food. Tickets, which are $25, go on sale noon Wednesday at Detroitnews.com/DishandDesignMay.

