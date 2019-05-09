Janelle Song, a Beverly Hills ceramic artist, makes mugs, platters, flowers and more. (Photo: Facebook/Janelle Songer Ceramics)

Find Mom something special at Mother's Day Artists Market

Mother's Day is Sunday and if you're looking for a unique gift for dear ol' Mom (or shopping for yourself!), Green Daffodil in Ferndale is hosting a Mother's Day Artists Market from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Four local artists will be selling their wares, including Janelle Songer Ceramics. Songer, a Beverly Hills-based ceramicst, makes a variety of mugs and home decor. There will also be food and drinks, along with plants in vintage planters for sale, said co-owner Siouxsan Miller. Green Daffodil is at 624 Livernois. Call (248) 547-4172.

Ikebana is the Japanese art of flower arrangement. A "Glimpse of Japan" fundraiser on May 16 will exhibit the work of a local Ikebana chapter. (Photo: Ikebana International Detroit Chapter 85)

Local exhibit, demonstration will show off art of Japanese floral arranging

Flowers, arranged in a unique way in just the right container, become works of art. Ikebana is the Japanese version of this type of art. There's an entire local chapter of Ikebana enthusiasts and on May 16, they'll exhibit their work and demonstrate how it's done at their annual "Glimpse of Japan" fundraiser. The event, which begins at 11:30 a.m. at the Northwest Unitarian Universalist Church, will also include a kimono demonstration along with door prizes and a market with Ikebana supplies. Tickets are $10. The church is located at 23925 Northwestern Highway in Southfield. Go to www.ikebanadetroit.org.

The National Pollinator Garden Network wants to build on its Million Pollinator Garden Network. Register your own garden or create one that helps pollinators such as bees. (Photo: Facebook/The Pollinator Partnership)

Make your garden pollinator-friendly

The good news about the Million Pollinator Garden Movement is that they've already registered 1 million gardens across the country that are doing their part to help pollinators. The bad news is that pollinators -- such as bees -- still need our help. So the Million Pollinator Garden Movement is asking gardeners to continue to create gardens and landscapes committed to helping revive the health of bees, butterflies, birds, bats and other pollinators across America. As you gear up to tackle your own garden this spring -- or even start a garden -- the National Pollinator Garden Network says to create a pollinator garden, you should: use plants that provide nectar and pollen sources

provide a water source; be situated in sunny areas with wind breaks; create large “pollinator targets” of native or non-invasive plants; establish continuous bloom throughout the growing season; and eliminate or minimize the impact of pesticides. To learn more or register your own garden, go to http://millionpollinatorgardens.org/.

The new Chatham House Lifestyle Gallery at the Michigan Design Center in Troy offers Verellen furniture, a Belgian-line made in the U.S. with distinct details and unique lines. (Photo: Beth Singer)

'Old meets new modern' at new lifestyles gallery at Michigan Design Center

Step inside the new Chatham House Lifestyle Gallery at Michigan Design Center in Troy and it’s a completely different vibe than the rest of the design center. That’s exactly what interior designers and co-owners Kali Weber and Shelley Knudson wanted. It’s “old meets new modern and everything lives in harmony,” Knudson said. ” The new 850-square-foot gallery, which had a grand opening last week, features Verellen furniture, which started in Belgium but is made in the United States. It's the first Verellen gallery in the Midwest. Weber and Knudson also features wood beams and floors from Petoskey-based Surfaces Heirloom Wood Floors and original encaustic art by Davisburg artist Matt MacDougall. Weber and Knudson, who were previously located in Clarkston, also have a studio in Petoskey. The gallery is at 1700 Stutz Drive, Suite 102 A. It’s open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Go to www.chathamhouseinteriordesign.com.



We Are Plarners is a local group that turns plastic bags into a material called plarn that can then be crocheted into different items, including sleeping mats for the homeless. (Photo: Facebook/We Are Plarners)

Local group turns plastic bags into 'plarn'

Aren’t sure what to do with those pesky plastic bags that are so bad for the environment? Consider dropping them off at Christ the Good Shepherd Church, 1540 Riverbank St. in Lincoln Park, on Thursdays between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.. Here garbage is being turned into something good. A group of “plarners” — plaster yarn-ers — work with the bags every week, cutting them them into strips and crocheting them into mats which they donate to the homeless. The group is just one of seven led by Rita LaRosa Carioti. Carioti, who first learned about plarning through social media and started We Are Plarners in 2017, says she felt called to it. It’s like what Mother Teresa said about being “a drop and turning that drop into a ripple,” Carioti says. "I know I was sent for some sort of good." So far, Carioti's plarners have made 500 mats, all from old plastic bags. Go to www.facebook.com/weareplarners/ to learn more or email weareplarners@gmail.com.

