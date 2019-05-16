Northville Flower Show (Photo: Northville Flower Show)

Northville’s 32nd Annual Flower Sale is May 24-25

Fill your garden with flowers and plants from Northville’s 32nd Annual Flower Sale, which will be held from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. on May 24 and 9 – 5 on May 25. Many of their Farmer Market growers and greenhouses will be selling ornamental accent plants, perennials, herbs, annuals, shrubs, exotic plants, and garden accessories. “The Northville Flower Sale kicks off the season of great events and fun, family times in downtown Northville”, said Lindsey Butzin, chamber events manager in a press release. “Northville residents and businesses look forward to supporting our local growers at this popular event that is always scheduled for Memorial Day weekend.” For information, go to northville.org.

This Lazy Susan adds color to your holiday table. (Photo: Wayfair)

Holiday parties call for special tools

Weather permitting, Memorial Day weekend signifies the unofficial start of summer for many who are ready to step outside and savor the great outdoors. Whether you plan to host a pool party or have a classic backyard barbecue, you’ll want to bring some color to the table with practical entertaining pieces like this Raj Melamine Lazy Susan available at Wayfair for around $34. Just add some food and some fun for a casual gathering. For information, go to wayfair.com.

Dearborn Home Tour (Photo: Dearborn Home Tour)

Dearborn Symphony Home Tour also features presentation, luncheon

Get some inspiration this Saturday during the Dearborn Symphony Home Tour where five renovated and professionally decorated homes (including a garden) will be featured from the historic Golfview Oaks neighborhood. Pre-sale tickets for the tour are available for $20 in advance or $25 at the Dearborn Country Club headquarters on tour day. You can also attend a presentation by interior designer Patrizia Makohon at 9:30 a.m. at the Dearborn Country Club for $10, which includes coffee and pastries. To reserve a seat, call 313-565-2424. For an additional $25, guests can attend a luncheon at the Dearborn Country Club. The address is 800 N. Military. Crafters will be selling art and other items the day of the tour. For information, go to dearbornsymphony.org.

Metro Detroit Farmers Markets gear up for the season

May is the month for many Metro Detroit Farmers Markets to start their season or expand their selections. In addition to locally grown fruits and veggies, check out other offerings like packaged food products, fresh flowers, handmade wares by area artists, live entertainment and cooking demos. Visit locations in Royal Oak, Birmingham, Farmington, Dearborn and Ann Arbor, just to name a few. Get some fresh air and enjoy the experience as much as the variety of finds. For information, go to mifma.org.

Daikin Fit A/C system. (Photo: Daikin Fit)

Daikin Fit system streamlines A/C

With the harsh winter behind us, it will soon be time to brave the heat. The heating and cooling service contractors at Haley Mechanical in Dexter now offer a new type of HVAC system for residential settings: the Daikin Fit system featuring a slim profile that still delivers comfort and energy efficiency. With a 12-year warranty and quiet operation, homeowners can enjoy their outdoor spaces with a system that is hardly noticeable due to its compact size and low noise level. For information, go to haleymechanical.com.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/life/home-garden/2019/05/16/welcome-mat-northvilles-32nd-annual-flower-sale-may-24-25/1189513001/