Classic plaid helps create a fresh and modern look in this children’s bedroom. (Design Recipes/TNS) (Photo: Design Recipes, TNS)

Black and white are not only versatile colors, but combined can create a luxurious yet neutral color palette. Considered classic and timeless, a black-and-white color combination can allow the freedom to change looks simply through the use of accent colors. Introducing black and white into an existing room or infusing black and white into a previously design space can be achieved in many ways. Here are some top tips.

1. Consider black and or white for some of your primary or main furniture selections such as sofas, beds and side tables. Black can especially bring a luxurious feel.

2. Add black and/or white through the use of artwork.

3. Don’t be afraid to paint an accent wall using colors such as black or dark charcoal. These colors pair especially well with certain species of wood, such as ash or walnut.

4. Mix both black and white as well as black/white selections in the same space. This will help create a sense of cohesiveness.

5. Look for opportunities to add black and white to a space through the use of texture such as toss pillows or area rugs.

6. Use classic black-and-white patterns in a space such as plaid.

7. Blend bold, bright accent colors with black and white such as yellow, green, blue and red.

8. Consider integrating black and white into a space through fixed elements such as cabinetry or built-ins.

9. Look for architectural elements in a space such as fixtures and finishes as a way to infuse black and white.

10. Add black-and-white elements into a space using accents and accessories such as lamps, vases, toss pillows and books.

Cathy Hobbs, based in New York City, is an Emmy Award-winning television host and a nationally known interior design and home staging expert with offices in New York City, Boston and Washington, D.C. Contact her at info@cathyhobbs.com or visit her website at www.cathyhobbs.com .

