Homestyle: Indian Village Home & Garden Tour
A beautiful gray painted walls in the living room showcases two brown couches facing each other and a center floral display in front of a fireplace.
Old meets new in Erica and Travis Harrison's home in Detroit's Indian Village. The 1919 home will be featured on the upcoming Historic Indian Village Home & Garden Tour. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Erica Harrison, a Detroit-based interior designer, with her children Sterling, 7-months, and Hudson on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 as their home will be featured in the Indian Village Home & Garden Tour.
Erica Harrison is the principal designer of Hudson & Sterling, a Detroit design firm named after her sons Hudson, 2, and Sterling, 7 months.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
The Harrison family home features a beautiful solarium with high arched windows.
A lovely botanical print from House of Hackney brings a sense of whimsy to the solarium. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
A beautiful floral arrangement rest atop a glass and wood table.
A vintage driftwood table adds texture to the solarium. "My parents had one very similar and I really wanted it," said Erica.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
A beautiful purple engulfs the walls and ceiling of this second-floor master bedroom of the Harrison family home in Detroit.
A custom purple hue engulfs the second-floor master bedroom. "I just wanted it to feel homey and comfy, but also clean," said Erica Harrison. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Erica Harrison, a Detroit-based interior designer, has chosen a classic table lamp in the master bedroom.
Antique chinoiserie lamps contrast with the white linens in the master bedroom.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
A beautiful floral display in the entry at the Harrison home on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 as it will be featured in the next Indian Village Home & Garden Tour.
A gorgeous floral display by Posie Atelier brings the foyer to life.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
The Harrison family dining room features two free standing candelabras and a floral arraignment.
A bold blue encases the entire dining room. Harrison said she was inspired by a picture of a home in the English countryside that had a velvet wall that was the same tone. "I was obsessed with this color," she said. "...I wanted it to all feel like one palette." Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
A vintage hanging round light fixture is seen in the dining room
The light fixture is original to the house. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
The Harrison family dining room features two free standing candelabras and a floral arraignment.
The table is flanked by antique jeanneret chairs from the 1950s. She said you don't have to decorate from one time period. "Have fun with it," she says. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
The living room showcases two brown couches facing each other and a center floral display in front of a fireplace.
The living room sofas are from Restoration Hardware. The ottoman is from John Derian. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
A before image of the living room.
A before image of the living room. Erica Harrison
A center floral display brings warmth and color into the living room space .
The fireplace is mantel is limestone. The fireplace mantel is limestone. "We wanted the mantel to be a piece of artwork itself in the room," said Harrison. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
This Indian Village home features a beautifully decorated guest bedroom with a textured covered ceiling
A wall collage of vintage paintings adds warmth to one of two spare bedroom. Harrison added grasscloth wallpaper to the ceiling to bring them down and make the space cozy.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
This Indian Village home features a beautifully decorated guest bedroom and be featured in the annual Indian Village home tour.
A massive piece of driftwood that Harrison found -- and lugged on the train in New York -- is perched in the corner of a second spare bedroom. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
A second floor bedroom features a surfer theme for the Harrison children.
Travis Harrison's longboard is now an accent in baby Sterling's room.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Beautiful blue cabinets accent the white walls in the pantry of the Harrison family home in Detroit.
What was once an outdated butler's pantry is now a chic storage and display space with a paisley wallpaper from William Morris. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
The butler's pantry before its transformation.
The butler's pantry before its transformation. Erica Harrison
A taxidermy bird is perched above a door in the pantry of the Harrison family home.
A taxidermy bird is perched above a door in the pantry of the Harrison family home. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
This Indian Village home features a standalone bathtub with classic magazines at the ready in a second floor bath room.
This Indian Village home features a standalone bathtub with classic magazines at the ready in a second floor bath room. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
A second-floor bedroom is decorated for the the Harrison family children in Detroit's Indian Village.
Two-year-old Hudson's room is a colorful mix of art and textures. "Hudson's life is colorful so his stuff should be colorful," said Harrison. Antique Pendleton blankets hang from the end of the beds. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
A second-floor bedroom is decorated for the the Harrison family children in Detroit's Indian Village.
An original Miro lithograph rests on the nightstand between the two twin beds. The beds are from All Modern.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Wooden race cars are seen in the Harrison family children's bedroom .
Wooden race cars are seen in the Harrison family children's bedroom . Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
A second-floor bedroom is decorated with art work for the the Harrison family children.
Harrison said art is important to both her and her husband so they wanted their sons surrounded by it. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
The living room showcases two brown couches facing each other and a center floral display in front of a fireplace.
Harrison says her fashion background plays a big role in how she approaches interior design now. "A room should be a conversation," she said.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
The Indian Village home in Detroit on May 21, 2019 will be featured in the annual Indian Village home tour.
The house was built in 1919 in an Italian Renaissance style.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
    Plotting out the decor for her family's new home in Detroit's beloved Indian Village, interior designer Erica Harrison knew what she didn't want: a house chock-full of period-appropriate antiques.

    Yes, the family's new home was a century old but Harrison, the principal designer of Hudson & Sterling, a firm named after her two young sons, wanted to create a space that was fun, modern and reflective of their style. She and her husband, Travis, love antiques but they wanted them artfully blended into the decor.

    "When you buy these old homes the antiquity kind of takes over everything," said Harrison. "And I wanted to be able to modernize antiquity and make it feel modern and relevant and young. That was really important to my husband and I that the house felt young and it felt like us."

    And the family's home, which will be featured on this year's Historic Indian Village Home and Garden Tour June 8-9 (see below for details), does feel young. It's also fun and sophisticated at the same time.

    There's a surfboard perched above 7-month-old Sterling's crib -- a real longboard that Travis, a Texan who also lived for a bit in California, used. The master bedroom is painted a moody purple hue. And the first floor solarium begs you to sit down and have a cocktail with its super fun botanical wallpaper from House of Hackney. 

    Botanicals and birds -- Erica loves both -- actually are woven throughout the decor. There's even a taxidermy falcon perched in the butler's pantry and an owl in the first floor powder room. And the solarium has an antique French bird cage that Erica restored and painted. 

    "It just has a very whimsical feeling," said Harrison.

    Throughout the 4,500-square-foot house, Erica’s background in fashion — she has an art degree from Parsons in New York and worked for both Ralph Lauren and J. Crew — shines through. For Ralph Lauren, she did concept design, creating entire interior spaces that would be used as inspiration for a collection. 

    That’s influenced how she designs now. 

    “I start with a story because I want to give you a specific feel, a hominess,” says Erica, who grew up in Grosse Pointe Woods but lived in New York for 15 years before a new job for Travis at Shinola brought the couple to Detroit. “...It’s all about the environment, and texture and making it a story.”

    Aside from embracing texture throughout her designs, Harrison also doesn't shy away from color. The living room is painted Behr's Iron Mountain. And the dining room is painted a bold blue hue, from ceiling to trim.

    "I found this beautiful old picture of this English countryside home and it had a massive wall of velvet that was this color and I became obsessed with it," said Harrison.   "...I just wanted to encase it in blue." 

    Where Harrison’s design acumen also really shines is in her sons’ bedrooms. Both have a cool, modern feel with layered rugs, unique art and vintage textiles. Aside from the surfboard perched in Sterling’s room, which also doubles as a play room with a small slide in the corner, it’s surrounded by a colorful mix of art.

    In 2-year-old Hudson’s room is a teepee, a massive collection of books and original art and lithographs.

    “I just wanted to make sure he was surrounded by art because art is so important,” said Erica.

    And while they didn't want the house filled with antiques, she and Travis didn't shy away from them either. Erica loves combing antique markets -- her favorites are Brimfield Antique Market in Massachusetts and the Round Top Antiques Fair in Texas. She also scours websites like eBay and Cherish.com for unique finds. She even scored the solarium's bamboo chairs at a garage sale.

    "They had bright yellow fabric with rainbows," said Erica. "We refinished them with this black glossy paint and recovered them."

    Design is about creating an entire environment in your home, says Erica.

    “A room should be a conversation,” she said.

    Historic Indian Village Home & Garden Tour

    Six homes built between 1895 and 1920 will be on this year's tour, which runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 8 and 12:30-5:30 p.m. June 9. Tickets are $22.50 in advance or $25 the day of the tour. Go to www.HistoricIndianVillage.org or call (313) 922-1736.

    mfeighan@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @mfeighan

