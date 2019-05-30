The Ethan Allen Design Center in Sterling Heights is hosting a Dogs & Decor adoption event with Chihuahua Rescue & Transport. (Photo: Facebook/Chihuahua Rescue & Transport)

Ethan Allen hosts dog adoption event

Talk about the perfect combo: Dogs and decor. The Ethan Allen Design Center in Sterling Heights will combine both with its Dogs & Decor Adoption Event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 15. Organized with the Chihuahua Rescue & Transport, Ethan Allen customers will also have the chance to meet chihuahuas and other small breeds that have been rescued and are available for adoption. There will also be refreshments, giveaways and pet-friendly fabrics. Ethan Allen is at 13725 Lakeside Circle in Sterling Heights. Call (586)566-9999 to RSVP or with questions.

Urbanum, a home decor and lifestyle store in Detroit's New Center area, will host a "Sip. Shop. Suffrage" even on June 4, the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th amendment. (Photo: Facebook/Urbanum)

Detroit event pairs suffrage, shopping

Brigid Beaubien wears two hats -- as the owner of the hip home decor and lifestyle shop Urbanum in Detroit and as a professor of education at Eastern Michigan University whose research focuses on the Women's Suffrage Movement. On June 4, she'll combine both those roles for an event at her store, "Sip. Shop. Suffrage." Held to coincide with the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment, which was passed on June 4, 1919 and gave women the right to vote, the event, held in conjunction with Detroit's Peacock Room, will feature merchandise with a women empowerment and suffrage focus. There will also be a representative from the League of Women Voters offering tips on how to hold a registration drive. And a portion of the night's proceeds will go to COTS, the Coalition on Temporary Shelter. Guests are also asked to wear white in honor of the suffragettes. "With today’s political climate and the events limiting women’s rights in the last several weeks, we think this is an important time to come together, support other women, and learn how we can be more civically engaged," said Beaubien in a press release. The event runs from 6-8:30 p.m. Urbanum is at 6545 Woodward Ave.

Warren-based Art Van Furniture will celebrate the grand opening of its new Rochester Hills store with a five-day celebration this weekend. (Photo: Art Van Furniture)

Art Van opens new store with giveaways

Art Van is celebrating the grand opening of its new 48,000 square foot Rochester Hills store, its 19th in Metro Detroit, with a five-day party this weekend that will include giveaways, seminars, food and fun for the entire family. There are several big giveaways -- including a chance to win a trip for four to Disney World and a $3,000 room giveaway. On Saturday and Sunday, $500 gift card drawings will be held every two hours starting at 10 a.m. "Rochester Hills is one of Michigan’s most popular retail destinations, and Art Van is right in the middle of this thriving shopping district,” said Ron Boire, president and CEO of Art Van Furniture, in a press release. “Our beautiful new store and affordable furniture collections will wow local residents.” The new store is at 1032 S. Rochester Road.

Birmingham interior designer Corey Damen Jenkins designed by the library for the recent Kips Bay Decorators Show House, a renowned event that raises money for the Kips Bay Boys and Girls Club in New York. Jenkins put a new spin on the space, imagining he was decorating for a female homeowner. (Photo: Marco Ricca)

Birmingham designer tapped for Kips Bay Show House

Who says a traditional library has to be masculine? Birmingham interior designer Corey Damen Jenkins doesn’t think so. Asked to design the library for the prestigious 2019 Kips Bay Decorator Show House in New York, which wrapped to the public on Thursday, Jenkins said he wanted to “expand the narrative on the formal library through the perspective of the female home owner.” He and his team at Corey Damen Jenkins & Associates used wall panels and moldings glossed in a pale blush color, a dramatic mural on the ceiling and a French 1940s crystal-encrusted chandelier. Jenkins, who also has an office in New York, was one of only 21 designers and the only one from Michigan tapped to decorate a room for the renowned Kips Bay Show House. Jenkins, in a Facebook post, said he couldn’t be more grateful for the opportunity to be a part of this year’s Show House.

Piet Oudolf. (Photo: Oudolf Garden Detroit)

Construction to begin in June on new garden on Belle Isle

Construction of a new garden on Belle Isle designed by world renowned Dutch landscape designer Piet Oudolf will begin in mid-June as volunteers say they're just $350,000 shy of what they need to raise to both install and maintain the garden. After a bid process earlier this spring, organizers say they've hired Anglin Civil and United Lawnscape as their construction partner "to help transform the site this summer into Piet Oudolf’s vision," said Oudolf Garden Detroit in an email to supporters. Anglin Civil and United Lawnscape will oversee the heavy earthwork, hardscapes, drainage and soil preparation, bed formation, steel edging, and turf grass lawns for the garden. The garden will be installed in front of the Nancy Brown Peace Carillon Tower. Brown was a Detroit News columnist. Organizers, meanwhile, have launched a virtual Memorial Day plant sale to help raise additional funds for the garden's endowment. To learn more about sponsoring a plant for the Oudolf Garden Detroit, go to https://oudolfgardendetroit.org/.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/life/home-garden/2019/05/30/oudolf-garden-detroit/1257276001/