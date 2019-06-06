Wading pool sinks can be crafted from a large, heavy-duty piece of glass that is textured to resemble rippled water. (Photo: Bill K/Kohler, TNS)

Dear Ed: I was recently in a fancy restaurant and the bathroom sink looked like a large glass countertop curved towards a center drain. I’m curious to find out what kind of sink this is and are they available for home bathrooms?

— John, New York

Dear John: From what I can tell you may be describing a wading pool-style bathroom sink.

The sinks can be crafted from a large, heavy-duty piece of glass that is textured to resemble rippled water. As you can imagine, most wading pool sinks are high-end items that can easily become the centerpiece of any bathroom.

Because of its large rectangle size and slightly curved shape, the water gently flows along the sinks curved surface to the drain.

The sinks can be installed in home bathrooms, but get a complete job quote for the wading sink upfront so you don’t end up over your head.

Dear Ed: For my new kitchen I want a two-handle style kitchen faucet with a side spray. I know there’s a lot of fancy pullout and single handle faucets out there, but can you please let me know some basic two-handle faucet styles I can choose from?

— Shelly, Washington state

Dear Shelly: I’ll break down two-handle kitchen faucets into three basic categories. Choose the category that fits you best and explore from there:

1. DECK MOUNT TWO-HANDLE

Prices range from low to high end. This is a three-hole install with a fourth hole for a side spray. Deck mounts can include a deck plate or individual components.

2. SINGLE-HOLE TWO-HANDLE

Mid- to high-end faucet with a second hole needed for a side spray. Both handles are designed into the rising spout assembly.

3. TWO-HANDLE BRIDGE FAUCETS

Higher-end faucet with faucet handles that connect like a bridge above the sink.

Along with a side spray sink hole, you can choose between a two- or three-hole faucet body, but cross that bridge when you get there.

Master Contractor/Plumber Ed Del Grande is known internationally as the author of the book “Ed Del Grande’s House Call,” the host of TV and Internet shows, and a LEED green associate. Visit eddelgrande.com or write eadelg@cs.com

