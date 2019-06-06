Bob Anderson as Frank Sinatra at the Fox Theatre on June 15 (Photo: Dawn Kelly)

Sinatra is back with Bob Anderson's show

It’s been said that you can’t duplicate an original, but restaurant honcho Joe Vicari doesn’t believe that. “If it is so, Bob Anderson is certainly the next best thing,” says Joe, whose eponymous restaurant group owns Andiamo, Joe Muer, Brownies on the Lake and others. On June 15, Vicari and company will present Bob Anderson as Frank Sinatra in his highly anticipated show, “FRANK The Man The Music.” The show is at the Fox Theatre , and features the stories and music of the legendary Frank Sinatra, as told by Anderson, backed by the Johnny Trudell 31-piece orchestra. Anderson transforms into Sinatra with his look designed by Hollywood’s top make-up artists, Kazu Tsuji and Ron Wild. Bob Anderson’s talent is enjoyed internationally, and he is a Detroit native who attended Warren Centerline High School. Tickets for the show start at $50 and Vicari is offering a $150 dinner package that includes the show, dinner and transportation to and from the show. For information call (313) 471-7000.

From left, Jay Feldman, Nino Cutraro and Mark Wahlberg celebrate Mark's birthday in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo: Jay Feldman)

Partners party with Mark Wahlberg in California

Nino and Liz Cutraro of Bloomfield Township and Jay and Ann Feldman of Birmingham celebrated Mark Wahlberg’s 48th birthday on Sunday at a lavish dinner party at the actor’s Beverly Hills manor in California. The couples are friends with Wahlberg, and Nino and Jay are partners with him in several Wahlburgers restaurants (they opened the latest in London last month). Wahlberg and Feldman are partners in Mark Wahlberg Chevrolet in Columbus, Ohio.

Anthony Snoddy and Kiko Davis are engaged. (Photo: Keiroy Browne)

Birthday trip turns into engagement celebration

When local businessman Anthony Snoddy was ready to propose marriage to his significant other, entrepreneur Kiko Davis, he whisked her off to Anguilla under the guise of celebrating her birthday. “He gave me a gift every day,” she recalls. “On the third day, he took me to a beautifully staged cabana on a private beach. Then he proposed. I had no idea.” In addition to her business endeavors, Kiko operates the Don Davis Legacy Foundation (named after her late husband, who died in 2014. He was a Grammy Award-winning music pioneer and banking magnate of First Independence Bank). Snoddy owns GreenMoxie Australia Pty Ltd., a plastics recycling and manufacturing company. The couple plans to wed at an intimate destination ceremony in early fall 2019, followed by a monthlong honeymoon throughout the South Pacific. Congratulations!

Chuck Bennett is the founder of TheSocialMetro.com.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/life/home-garden/2019/06/06/society-confidential-sinatra-back-bob-andersons-show/1369263001/