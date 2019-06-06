Pedini Detroit is a new showroom featuring several Italian lines of handmade furniture. (Photo: Pedini Detroit)

New modern kitchen showroom opens in Detroit

If sleek, modern design is your aesthetic, you might want to check out a new showroom in Detroit featuring a line of Italian furniture known for its craftsmanship and contemporary lines. Pedini of Detroit, which celebrated its grand opening on Thursday, is the first and only Pedini showroom in Michigan. The sleek 2,800-square-foot showrooms features not just Pedini Cucine, known for their contemporary lines, but also Cocif doors and IPF flooring. Pedini’s Dune kitchen is especially unique with its curved lines. Prices start at $12,000 for a Pedini kitchen. Pedini Detroit is oepn by appointment only. It’s at 422 West Congress St., Suite 250, above the former Cobo Joe’s restaurant. Call (313) 400-1455 or visit pediniofdetroit.com.

"Herman Miller: A Way of Living" hit shelves May 29. (Photo: Phaidon)

New book delves into Herman Miller's history

Iconic west Michigan-based furniture designer Herman Miller has had a huge influence on the modernism movement and mid-century design for more than 100 years. Now, a new book explores the evolution of Herman Miller and its continued influence on furniture, particularly in the workplace. "Herman Miller: A Way of Living" (Phaidon, $89.95), edited by Amy Auscherman, Sam Grawe and Leon Ransmeier, delves into the history of the legendary Zeeland-based company. It tells the history of the Eames Molded Plywood Furniture and Bill Stumpf's Ergon Chairs. It also includes 2,000 images from the company's archives and other sources, along with never seen before artifacts and documents. It isn't a little book -- it's 614 pages -- but it would be a great addition to any design lover's coffee table. Auscherman is Herman Miller's corporate archivist for the company's multimedia design archive. Grawe is its former Global Brand Director.

Bloomscape is a Detroit-based plant delivery company. (Photo: Facebook/Bloomscape)

Detroit-based horticulture company delivers plants

You can get nearly anything delivered these days: groceries, books, even wine. Why not plants? Bloomscape is a Detroit-based company that deliver plants -- from succulents to trees -- right from its greenhouse to your door. Each plant comes pre-potted in pots made from recycled plastic harvested from the Pacific Ocean and specially package so they don't fall over and lose soil. Owner Justin Mast grew up with parents who were involved in the greenhouse business, shipping young plants to other greenhouses. It gave him a deep understanding of the horticulture supply chain, according to the company's website. While plants at most stores spend weeks an average of four weeks traveling to a drafty warehouse Bloomscape says its plants spend "3-4 days going from our greenhouse to your front door." Pictured are plants from its Cacti Collection. Go to Bloomscape.com.

The 29th annual Pewabic House & Garden Show runs through Sunday. (Photo: Pewabic Pottery)

Pewabic House & Garden Show runs through Sunday

A spring tradition returns this weekend with the 29th annual Pewabic House & Garden Show, which runs through Sunday with docent-led tours, artist demonstrations and even a biergarten in the pottery's newly renovated courtyard. The show, presented by the Display Group, will feature the work of more than 50 artists from across North America. "This is a chance to enjoy a fun-filled weekend at one of Detroit's most iconic destinations," said Pewabic Executive Director Steve McBride in a press release. "We're excited for everyone to experience the incredible ceramic art and see some of the latest campus improvements." This weekend's show will be the first time the public can tour the pottery's new tile studio and redesigned courtyard since the studio was finished last year. The show runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Go to www.pewabic.org/gardenparty/ for a full schedule.

The annual Franklin Garden Walk returns on Wednesday. (Photo: Maureen Feighan)

Franklin Garden Walk features range of gardens

Need some garden inspiration? Check out the Franklin Garden Walk on Wednesday. The walk, which runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 6-9 p.m., will feature gardens in a range of styles. Tickets are $12 in advance or $15 on the day of the walk. The walk starts at the Village Green, where there will also be a Made in Michigan Artisan Market. The Village Green is at 32325 Franklin Road. Pictured is a garden from last year's walk. For information, call (248) 647-8096 or go to FranklinGardenClub.org.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/life/home-garden/2019/06/06/welcome-mat/1330558001/