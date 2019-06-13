"Vacationing Plants" by Cathy Dueweke of Grosse Pointe Farms was the grand prize winner of the 2018 Homestyle Garden Photo Contest. (Photo: Cathy Dueweke)

The official start of summer is just days away and you know what that means: It’s time for the 2019 Homestyle Garden Photo Contest!

We want to see what’s blooming in your neck of the woods. Starting Friday, June 14, enter the best images you have of your garden – wide shots, tight shots, detailed images – at www.detroitnews.com/gardenphotos. We'd love to see gardens in a range of styles.

We’ll name 12 weekly winners, starting June 21, each of whom will win a free home or garden book. Those weekly winners also will be finalists to win the grand prize at the end of the summer – a $200 gift card to English Gardens.

Entries can only be submitted online and must be of the entrant’s garden. Pictured is last year’s winner, “Vacationing Plants,” by Cathy Dueweke of Grosse Pointe Farms.

To read the official rules and enter your photos, go to the contest website.

mfeighan@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/life/home-garden/2019/06/13/homestyle-garden-photo-contest/1446689001/