Homestyle: Bloomfield Hills home ready for a garden party
Afaf Batayneh sits on the front porch of her home in Bloomfield Hills, May 22, 2019.
Bloomfield-Hills based interior designer and event planner Afaf Batayneh sits on a bench near her front entry. She added the décor to the folding screen in the background that holds florals and votive holders. The mirror above adds an architectural detail, she says. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
The front patio is ready for a garden party.
Outdoor seating areas were created for a recent gathering with a garden theme like this traditional chandelier paired with a wood table and modern chairs in the front yard. Decorative lanterns, which can be found around the property, are among her favorite accent pieces. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
A seating area in her family room features custom slipcovers the homeowner designed for a pair of side tables and an ottoman. Reminiscent of an evening gown, the fabric includes elaborate bows that show her impeccable attention to detail. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
The fireplace inside the living room.
Batayneh, who was born in Jordan and studied interior design around the globe, loves to travel which is reflected in her worldly approach to her décor. The family room in particular has a European feel with charming features like the stone fireplace and the ceiling beams. Floral motifs around the room support the garden theme of her recent party. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
End tables in the living room are covered in fabric to mimic an evening gown.
Floral details and custom slipcovers create conversation pieces for guests at the recent gathering that were treated to delightful details in and around the Bloomfield Hills house known for special celebrations and a welcoming hostess. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
The breakfast nook includes an architectural centerpiece.
A round breakfast nook becomes a popular place to dine during her elegant dinner parties. Custom window treatments designed by the homeowner were inspired by a trip to Morocco. Their distinctive shape ties into some of the other elements in the room like a series of mirrors, the wallpaper and the chandelier. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Afaf Batayneh sits in the front foyer of her home in Bloomfield Hills.
Homeowner Afaf Batayneh sits in the foyer of her Bloomfield Hills residence where she loves to entertain. The floral wallpaper strikes a cheerful note for guests upon arrival to her recent gathering with a colorful garden theme. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
The dining room.
In the dining room, the table is preset for the occasion and additional details come closer to the date of the event, like the fresh flowers that replace the faux varieties in the antique container.   David Guralnick, The Detroit News
The living room of the home of Afaf Batayneh, in Bloomfield Hills.
Floral details can be found throughout the family room where a variety of comfortable seating areas accommodate the homeowner’s guests during her frequent parties that start with a theme. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
An urn holds a decorative shrub in the dining room.
Pedestals topped with urns filled with boxwood spheres bring a touch of nature to the dining room. The floral painting above conveys the homeowner’s passion for flowers. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
A centerpiece decorates the hallway off the dining room.
In the serving area, a layered centerpiece contains a variety of decorative elements, such as branches, candles and birds. This creative approach to a focal point can have a bigger impact than the standard vase. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
A floral arraingment in the kitchen extends to the ceiling.
A floral arrangement on the kitchen island was featured in a photo that appeared on the evite for the garden-themed party. Even the ceiling gets treated to some greenery for the occasion. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
The breakfast nook includes an architectural centerpiece with animals.
The breakfast nook includes an architectural centerpiece with animals. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
An urn is used to hold guest towels in a powder room.
An architectural piece reminiscent of a gazebo becomes a striking display on the table in the breakfast nook. Filling it with colorful animal figures and moss adds another layer of interest. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
The kitchen includes a floral arrangement that extends to the ceiling.
Recent kitchen updates include painted cabinets along with a new backsplash, countertops and hardware. During the party, the island is filled with a variety of foods. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
A family room off the kitchen.
The TV room beside the kitchen overlooks the deck and the tree-filled property beyond. Wallpaper that looks like books on shelves creates another detail for guests to discuss.  “Books give you the feel of a library,” says Batayneh. “They always add a good feeling to any room.” David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Guests often gravitate toward the deck during Batayneh’s parties where several seating areas let them enjoy nature and conversation. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Unique outdoor furniture and other accents appear on the back deck which is spacious enough to hold a few groups of people during parties. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Artificial flowers and greenery on the deck may look authentic, but require no maintenance and keep the bees away. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
The back deck is decorated with artificial foliage and flowers.
The homeowner’s attention to detail can be found in and around her Bloomfield Hills home where she frequently delights others with her hospitality and décor. There is always something for guests to admire like this display that shows a decorative column surrounded by greenery. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
The back deck is ready for guests.
A spacious deck in the back yard provides plenty of seating for guests to enjoy the al fresco setting surrounded by nature. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
An archway scultpted with artificial foliage adorns the back deck.
On the raised deck, a boxwood archway tops a pair of boxwood columns. The shapely table below holds an array of lanterns, which are among the homeowner’s favorite accents. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
A dog made from foliage adorns a table on the back deck.
A topiary dog adorned with flowers gets a special perch on a patio table.   David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Flowers fill the front foyer.
Floral wallpaper strikes a cheerful note in the foyer of Afaf Batayneh’s home where she loves to throw parties that start with a theme. Faux arrangements in glass containers add another dimension to the look. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
The front porch is decorated with benches, foliage, and mirrors.
On the front porch, upholstered benches from Home Goods flank the entrance to the home. Batayneh added greenery and other décor to the expandable screens along with a mirror that creates an architectural detail above. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
The front patio is ready for a garden party.
Bistro tables in the front yard simulate an outdoor café setting and set a welcoming tone for guests arriving to the home for a garden-themed party. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Afaf Batayneh stands on the front porch of her home in Bloomfield Hills.
NOTE: the first three images are repeats from the previous email. Afaf Batayneh stands on the front porch of her Bloomfield Hills home where she often hosts friends for elegant gatherings. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
The front patio is ready for a garden party.
A variety of seating areas in the front yard greet guests for a garden-themed party where they can find a place to sit and enjoy the views inside and out. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
The front patio is ready for a garden party.
The mature trees on the property surround cozy outdoor seating areas in the front yard like this one that gets enhanced with cushions for the party. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
The home of Afaf Batayneh, in Bloomfield Hills.
Afaf Batayneh stands at the front of her Bloomfield Hills home where party guests will be treated to valet parking and a beverage cart with flavored water in the driveway. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
    As an interior designer and event planner, Afaf Batayneh knows how to set a celebratory tone at her Bloomfield Hills home for any occasion. Last month, Homestyle caught up with her as she planning one of her fabulous fetes to celebrate Eid, the festival that marks the end of Ramadan. Other than her children, who are grown, perhaps nothing makes her happier than hosting others.

    “I love to party,” she says. “A party gives you a good feeling; you’re happy to see friends, chat with them and have a good time.” To create that welcome feel, she says you should dress nice, have a smile on your face and give your guests a pleasant greeting. It’s also important to be comfortable and well-rested when they start to arrive. To make everyone feel at home, she starts with the red carpet treatment like valet parking and a beverage cart with flavored water stationed in her driveway.  

    Batayneh, who was born in Jordan and studied interior design in Lebanon, London and New York, takes a worldly approach to her festive décor. Known for her impeccable attention to detail when decorating for a special occasion, she pairs intriguing pieces gathered from her travels with online and local finds. “I always mix antiques with modern. What matters is how it looks together,” she says.

    Her travels provide plenty of inspiration to support her passion for decorating and entertaining. “I appreciate nature, architecture and design,” says Batayneh. Many of the captivating contents seen throughout her enchanting house come from distinctive destinations like Paris, Morocco and New York. 

    Each party starts with a theme to keep the look cohesive. The Evite for her latest gathering featured a photo of tall floral arrangements in her home that gave a hint of what guests could expect.

    For her recent celebration with a garden theme, the floral wallpaper in her foyer serves as the perfect backdrop. “I love flowers and this is a small area that you just pass by, so it’s not overwhelming,” she says about the pretty pattern that makes a colorful statement.

    In the formal dining room, an antique container on the table holds faux arrangements that are replenished with fresh flowers when she entertains. Water glasses accented with napkins that are scattered with velvet petals create a lovely detail at each place setting. Cement garden urns on pedestals that flank the buffet are filled with boxwood spheres. “There is always greenery in my house. Green works because of all the nature around it,” says Batayneh.

    For her nearby serving area, she made a lovely layered centerpiece from an array of decorative objects, such as branches, birds and candles for an organic display. “A centerpiece can be many different pieces, not just one,” she says. “Instead of a vase, it can be a cluster of things. You just need to know how to put them together.”  

    Dimensional butterfly decals on the wall convey her appreciation for the brightly colored creatures. “Butterflies are light and free and they can go anywhere they want,” says Batayneh. Even her powder room gets dressed for the occasion with attractive accents like a garden urn filled with towels.

    In the family room, a floral motif appears on some of the permanent pieces like pillows and chairs while an ottoman and side tables wear custom slipcovers. Batayneh designed them to resemble evening gowns with delightful details like bows.  

    Between parties, she continues to add unique features to her interiors like the custom window treatments she designed for the breakfast nook that were inspired by an image from Morocco. Their architectural shape echoes the wallpaper, a series of mirrors and the chandelier. An ornate accent piece that looks like a gazebo acts as a centerpiece for the table in the cozy circular space that overlooks the back yard.

    Repetition is among her tricks of the trade. “It makes it more harmonious when you repeat colors and shapes,” says Batayneh. “That is how you create the feel without being overwhelming; having a common denominator between pieces.”

    Strategically placed signs in the kitchen that say: GOOD TIMES and BON APPETIT, relay special messages to her guests. “Sometimes I put things out for them to read like napkins that say: EAT DESSERT FIRST,” she says.

    Her outdoor spaces get the same treatment as the interiors. For instance, the faux flowers, boxwoods and topiaries on the back deck could easily pass for real blooms. As she points out, they do not attract bees, which is an added bonus.

    On the front porch, a pair of colorful upholstered benches from Home Goods provides a happy introduction to the welcoming home. “I always buy with a theme in mind,” says Batayneh who added flowers and votives to the expandable screens above the benches. Mirrors add an architectural detail, she says.

    Mature trees that surround the scenic property add color and drama to the front yard where a variety of seating areas includes a glass chandelier paired with modern chairs. “I like to mix modern and traditional,” says Batayneh.

    Bistro tables simulate an outdoor café, while large-scale lanterns are displayed around the garden. “If in doubt, go big,” she adds.

    For special events, some of her decorating essentials include flowers, candles and lighting like the classic string lights that elevate the atmosphere inside and out. “I love lighting.  When it’s cloudy, I turn the lights on in my house as if I’m having a party. It adds to the mood,” says Batayneh.

    Though she goes all out for her guests with special touches like valet parking, homemade food and extensive décor in and around her spacious home, it doesn’t take a big house or garden to decorate when entertaining, she says. “It can be as simple as a corner of your home and it will be a surprise. You just have to do it from the heart.”

    Jeanine Matlow writes the Smart Solutions column in Homestyle. You can reach her at jeaninematlow@earthlink.net.

