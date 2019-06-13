Grosse Pointe Garden Tour (Photo: Grosse Pointe Garden Tour)

Get your tickets for the Grosse Pointe Garden Tour

Visit seven private gardens along with the Trial Gardens and Veterans Garden at the War Memorial at the 28th annual Grosse Pointe Garden Tour. Sponsored by the Grosse Pointe Garden Center, the event will be held from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on June 21 and 22. Highlights include water features, hardscapes, annuals and perennials and more. Master gardeners and artists will be at the private gardens in addition to a Garden Shoppe in one of the private gardens on the tour. Pre-tour tickets are $15 and $20 on tour days. Tickets are available at select area merchants and at the Grosse Pointe War Memorial, 32 Lakeshore Drive, Grosse Pointe Farms. For information, go to gpgardencenter.org.

A fun Father's Day card can set the tone for the celebration. (Photo: Leon and Lulu)

Get just the right Father's Day card at Leon and Lulu

As Dads have their day in the spotlight this weekend, you can show yours some appreciation with a fun greeting card like the impressive selection at Leon and Lulu. One clever design features a can of Vernors with a message that says: YOU’RE the BEST, POP! Priced at $4, the inside is blank for you to add your own personal note. The card is so cute; it’s frame-worthy. Add a simple gift with a food or beverage theme and you’re good to go. For information, go to leonandlulu.com.

The Rochester Garden Walk is June 20. (Photo: Rochester Garden Club)

Rochester Garden Walk celebrates 20 years

The Rochester Garden Club and the Rochester Hills Museum at Van Hoosen Farm will host the 20th annual Rochester Garden Walk from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on June 20. Six private gardens will be featured along with Bear Creek Nature Park, a public garden in the heart of Oakland Township. Enjoy an art and farm market and other attractions and bring a cooler for fresh organic produce and honey that will be for sale. “New Possibilities for Pots” will be presented at 11 by Kathy Miller from Fogler’s Greenhouse and Farm Market. Ticket vouchers can be purchased in advance for $12 from some merchants or online at rochesterhills.org and can be exchanged for tickets June 17 – 19 from 1 – 4 pm or on the day of the walk. Tickets will be available for $16 on the day of the event at Van Hoosen Farm at 1005 Van Hoosen Road. For information, go to rochestergardenclub.org.

Milford Garden Tour (Photo: Milford Garden Tour)

Milford's hosts 24th Annual Garden Walk and Marketplace

Join the Milford Garden Club for the 24th Annual Garden Walk and Marketplace from 5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. on June 21 and 10-4 on June 22. This event will feature a number of unique residential gardens in the Milford area. Advance reservations can be made online for $12 at themilfordgardenclub.org or at select merchants. On the day of the walk, pre-purchased reservations must be presented at the Market Place in the parking lot of the Milford United Methodist Church at 1200 Atlantic St. Reservations made at the Market Place on the days of the event will be $15. For information, go to themilfordgardenclub.org.

A home built in 1931 by Ypsilanti schoolteacher Florence Eddy will be on the 42nd annual History, Homes + Heritage Tour June 23 in Ypsilanti. (Photo: Ypsilanti Heritage Foundation)

Ypsilanti tour returns with homes, businesses, stories

The Ypsilanti home tour returns June 23 with a new name and expanded focus that will include not just homes but businesses and stories about the city’s past. Presented by the Ypsilanti Heritage Foundation, the 42nd Annual History, Homes + Heritage Tour runs from 12-5 p.m. and will include at least three homes along with several businesses. Pictured is a 1931 home built by an Ypsilanti schoolteacher, Florence Eddy, that will be this year’s tour. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online or at several local stores. Go to www.yhf.org for more details. A portion of the tour proceeds will go toward renovations of the Ladies’ Literary Club.

