The open floor plan of a new condominium is ready for a proper furniture placement by a new owner.

So you’ve just purchased a new home. Naturally the experience is filled with lots of excitement and anticipation. From renovation and remodeling ideas to design, a number of projects and considerations likely come to mind. Poor execution and planning can derail or delay a homeowner’s opportunity to enjoy a new home to the fullest. Here are some common new homeowner mistakes and how to potentially avoid them.

1. PURCHASING FURNITURE IN ADVANCE

This is a common mistake of new homeowners. Often if you purchase furniture prior to moving in, the result is a space that may be overstuffed. Proper planning and measuring is critical to creating a successful floorplan.

2. RESERVING RENOVATIONS AND REPAIRS AFTER MOVE-IN

Renovations, repairs and painting is best executed prior to moving in. This will avoid disruptions of your everyday life and enjoyment. Whenever possible, move into your new home only after renovations are completed.

3. NOT SPENDING TIME IN A HOME AT DIFFERENT TIMES OF THE DAY BEFORE MOVING IN

Different times of day can cast different temperatures and light. This can also be true for the outdoors as well. Before picking a paint color, observe the light in your new home at different times of day. Thinking about building a new deck? Observe how light casts onto your desired location to make sure you will experience the desired amount of shade and/or sun.

4. NOT HAVING THE PROPER OUTDOOR EQUIPMENT

From heavy-duty lawn mowers and tractors to equipment for weeds, shrubs and brush, you will want to make sure you have the right equipment to properly maintain your new home. The home seller can be a great and invaluable resource as well as the real estate agent representing the sale.

5. NOT ALLOCATING SPACE BASED ON YOUR FAMILY’S NEEDS AND LIFESTYLE

Just because the previous owner used a bedroom as a hobby room or home office doesn’t mean you have to. Evaluate a home based on your own needs for functionality and lifestyle, and reallocate spaces accordingly.

