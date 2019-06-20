Shane Pliska's Treehaus
West Bloomfield's Planterra Conservatory owner Shane Pliska, of Bloomfield Hills, also owns this 1956, 2000- square-foot home, called, 'Treehaus." The Detroit News photographs the three-bedroom, two-bathroom, mid-century modern home situated in the woods, Tuesday morning, June 4, 2019.
Nature takes center stage at Shane Pliska's 1956 home in Bloomfield HIlls. Friends refer to it as "TreeHaus." Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
This is the front of the house.
Designed by architect Edwin William de Cossy and originally built as a summer cottage for a Detroit family, it has a cantilivered design.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
When Pliska first saw the house in 2012, it was advertised in a real estate listing as a tear-down. This is what the house looked like before renovations.
When Pliska first saw the house in 2012, it was advertised in a real estate listing as a tear-down. This is what the house looked like before renovations.
A walkway, made of rough-cut treated lumber, is seen on the south side of the house.
A walkway, made of rough-cut treated lumber, is seen on the south side of the house.
Baby swans, called cygnets, swim with their parents as they pass Shane Pliska's dock in this pond.
Baby swans, called cygnets, swim with their parents as they pass Shane Pliska's dock in this pond.
Baby swans, called cygnets, swim with their parents in this pond behind the 'Treehaus.'
Baby swans, called cygnets, swim with their parents in this pond behind the 'Treehaus.'
This fire pit, called 'The Council Circle,' is at the bottom of the hill behind the 'Treehaus.'
One of Pliska's newest additions to his home is a council circle, or fire ring, made with a limestone retaining wall.
This is the rear of the 'Treehaus.'
This is the rear of the 'Treehaus.'
Two deer are seen in the woods behind the 'Treehaus."
Two deer are seen in the woods behind the 'Treehaus."
'Treehaus' owner Shane Pliska poses on the back deck behind Elephant Ear plants.
Plants are part of the decor at Pliska's home, which makes sense. He's the president of Planterra, an interior landscaping company and event space in West Bloomfield Township.
This is the back deck.
This is the back deck.
This is the living room.
A 1971 lacquer print that Pliska found at Le Shoppe Too in Keego Harbor hangs above the fireplace in the living room.
Inside the house, Pliska had to replace all the glass in the windows and replace the roof. He restored some of the oak floors and add some new oak flooring.
Inside the house, Pliska had to replace all the glass in the windows and replace the roof. He restored some of the oak floors and add some new oak flooring.
This is the kitchen.
The kitchen is by Scavolini.
This is the office.
Built-in bookshelves in the office hold Pliska's collection of plant and gardening books.
This is the master bedroom.
This is the master bedroom.
This is the morning-coffee nook near the master bedroom.
A nook just off the master bedroom is the perfect space for morning coffee.
This is the master bathroom.
White gives the bathroom a chic, streamlined look.
This is the dining room.
This is the dining room.
The northwest corner of the house is one of several places the corner glass comes together.
The northwest corner of the house is one of several places the corner glass comes together.
    Shane Pliska doesn’t need art or sculptures to bring his unique Bloomfield Hills home to life. He has the ultimate canvas: nature.

    Perched on a wooded, sloping lot, his 1956 home is surrounded by trees on three sides. Floor-to-ceiling windows let him watch Michigan’s constantly changing landscape year-round. 

    “There are thousands of shades of green out there,” said Pliska, standing on a newly-installed path that leads to a pond adjacent to his property. As he talks, a family of swans floats by.

    Pliska’s 2,000-square-foot home -- which has been featured in Dwell magazine and the Wall Street Journal -- has come an incredibly long way in the last five years since it was listed as a tear-down on a real estate listing. Pliska did the opposite, lovingly restoring the former summer cottage piece-by-piece. Friends call the house “TreeHaus.”

    His newest additions include installing 50 steps to create the pathway down to the pond, a deck and a “council circle” made with flagstone, wood benches and a limestone retaining wall. Even auto pioneer Edsel Ford had a council circle – a fancy name for a fire circle – at his former home in Maine, now owned by Martha Stewart.

    “What does it say that I put in a council circle before I built a garage?” laughs Pliska, president of Planterra, an interior landscaping firm and event space in West Bloomfield.

    It says a lot but it’s not surprising for Pliska, who strongly believes in creating balance in one’s space and respecting nature. 

    That means he doesn’t use chemicals inside or outside his home unless absolutely necessary (such as weed killer for poison ivy). And he aims to keep the organic, untamed approach to his backyard, filled with oaks, hickories and maples.

    “People have asked why we don’t clear out more of the trees,” said Pliska who shares the house with his partner Karl Lievense. 

    But Pliska is content with the wooded lot: “I really enjoy seeing the seasons change.”

    Mies inspired

    Pliska is a plant person to the core. His family founded Planterra in 1973.

    No wonder plants are woven throughout the decor of his home. Huge Elephant Ear plants form a perimeter around the outside deck. More plants add texture throughout his living room.

    But it took tremendous work just to make the house livable again. After buying the three-bedroom house in 2013, Pliska worked with Birmingham architects Ron & Roman LLC and completely overhauled the kitchen and bathroom. A new roof was added and the floors were redone. The seals around the windows were broken so all of the glass had to be replaced. 

    “It was in really bad shape,” Pliska said. 

    The house was originally built as a summer cottage for Detroiter Leo Calhoun and his family. But the Calhouns quickly realized that a home with no interior walls wasn’t ideal for a family with three children so they sold the house after three years.

    And while there was speculation for a bit that the house may have been designed by iconic architect Mies van der Rohe, it wasn’t. It was the work of Connecticut-based architect Edwin William de Cossy. 

    Curious about his home’s story, Pliska actually met de Cossy, who is still alive, about five years ago. And when he asked the architect if he had been inspired in his design by van der Rohe, “he said ‘Absolutely not,’” Pliska said.

    De Cossy more likely was influenced by architect Paul Rudolph, an American architect with a modern aesthetic for whom de Cossy had worked. Rudolph is known for designing many iconic buildings and homes in the 1950s in Sarasota, Florida – a period referred to as the Sarasota School of Architecture that emerged after World War II. It featured open-plan structures with large planes of glass to allow in natural light and ventilation.

    Less is more

    As for the decor of the house, Pliska takes a less is more approach. Throughout the house are textiles, pillows and other treasures, many of which he and Lievense have collected during their many travels.

    Some pieces are from estate sales. A modern piece of art from the 1970s hangs above the fireplace.

    The reality is you don’t need many accents in a house where nature is the star.

    “It comes back down to the nature,” said Pliska. “This home would not be a livable space if it weren’t on a site that was surrounded by nature.”

    mfeighan@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @mfeighan

    Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/life/home-garden/2019/06/20/treehaus-modern/1332403001/