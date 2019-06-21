"Basset Hound Hosta" is this week's winner of the Homestyle Garden Photo Contest. (Photo: Mary Beth Conger)

Among other things, Mary Beth Conger of Livonia has an affinity for gardening and basset hounds.

As far as gardening, her yard is a mix of perennials (she has so many that her sister, a master gardener, likes to call it a "specimen garden").

And when it comes to basset hounds, Elkie, who is pictured in her photo, is her family's sixth basset hound. She said her son rescued it while he was away at college.

"Imagine my surprise when I walked into the living room one day and I counted not one, not two, but three bassets (we had 2 others at the time)," Conger wrote in an email.

Conger's photo of Elkie and her garden -- "Basset Hound Hosta" -- is this week's winner of the Homestyle Garden Photo Contest. She'll win a free book about gardening. She'll also be a finalist to win the grand prize at the end of the summer.

