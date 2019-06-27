Interior designer Jeanine Haith's very own show house
Jeanine and Ross Haith's four-bedroom, four-bath Grosse Pointe Farms colonial dates to 1932.
Jeanine and Ross Haith's four-bedroom, four-bath Grosse Pointe Farms colonial dates to 1932.
Jeanine poses in front of a vintage 1927 poster of entertainer and activist Josephine Baker that was a gift from her husband.
Jeanine poses in front of a vintage 1927 poster of entertainer and activist Josephine Baker that was a gift from her husband.
Haith's now serene living room was originally pink and green. She kept it neutral but added in her favorite black, green and yellow tones. The mantel displays some of her favorite things, including a pair of sculptural forged metal candlesticks.
Haith's now serene living room was originally pink and green. She kept it neutral but added in her favorite black, green and yellow tones. The mantel displays some of her favorite things, including a pair of sculptural forged metal candlesticks.
Interesting accessories – both new and antique – can be found throughout the 3,400-square-foot residence.
Interesting accessories – both new and antique – can be found throughout the 3,400-square-foot residence.
An antique piano adds a focal point to the inviting living room, which is situated at the front of the house and looks out over the street.
An antique piano adds a focal point to the inviting living room, which is situated at the front of the house and looks out over the street.
"I knew the minute I walked in that the bones were great and it was something I could work with…it was everything we wanted," Haith says of the home.
"I knew the minute I walked in that the bones were great and it was something I could work with…it was everything we wanted," Haith says of the home.
Like the rest of the objects in the house, the piano is an antique. Jeanine enjoys playing and even won an award when she was younger.
Like the rest of the objects in the house, the piano is an antique. Jeanine enjoys playing and even won an award when she was younger.
A collection of tiny treasures and vintage books adds interest to shelves in the living room.
A collection of tiny treasures and vintage books adds interest to shelves in the living room.
The spacious and comfortable living room looks out over the street.
The spacious and comfortable living room looks out over the street.
Interesting art can be found throughout the house. The designer works with dealers in Indiana, Atlanta and Florida, she says. "I'm supposed to be buying for clients but always seem to buy for myself too," she says with a laugh. "I have a great network of dealers I now call friends."
Interesting art can be found throughout the house. The designer works with dealers in Indiana, Atlanta and Florida, she says. "I'm supposed to be buying for clients but always seem to buy for myself too," she says with a laugh. "I have a great network of dealers I now call friends."
The library was painted black when the Haiths bought the house and looks out over the home's small backyard. Haith added a Philip Jeffries chevron wallpaper. "I wanted something a little masculine with texture and interest without being overpowering," she explains.
The library was painted black when the Haiths bought the house and looks out over the home's small backyard. Haith added a Philip Jeffries chevron wallpaper. "I wanted something a little masculine with texture and interest without being overpowering," she explains.
Visual surprises are throughout and add interest and color to the classic yet never boring home.
Visual surprises are throughout and add interest and color to the classic yet never boring home.
Bookshelves in the library show off Jeanine's styling talent.
Bookshelves in the library show off Jeanine's styling talent.
Vignettes throughout the house – here on a living room side table near the fireplace -- show Jeanine's talent in creating visually appealing vignettes.
Vignettes throughout the house – here on a living room side table near the fireplace -- show Jeanine's talent in creating visually appealing vignettes.
The library, used as a sitting room, includes a bar area where Haith displays her collection of vintage and Italian silver, including a 1940s ice bucket. "And yes, I polish it," she says.
The library, used as a sitting room, includes a bar area where Haith displays her collection of vintage and Italian silver, including a 1940s ice bucket. "And yes, I polish it," she says.
Side sun room.
Side sun room.
A piece by Belgian painter Auguste Mambour marks the wall that leads into the kitchen and is one of Haith's favorites. She found it through an Atlanta collector.
A piece by Belgian painter Auguste Mambour marks the wall that leads into the kitchen and is one of Haith's favorites. She found it through an Atlanta collector.
Haith's kitchen exhibits both storage and style.
Haith's kitchen exhibits both storage and style.
Dark walls balance lighter cabinets and light marble countertops in the kitchen which the Haiths renovated in 2010 when they bought the house.
Dark walls balance lighter cabinets and light marble countertops in the kitchen which the Haiths renovated in 2010 when they bought the house.
Dark walls balance lighter cabinets and light marble countertops in the kitchen which the Haiths renovated in 2010 when they bought the house.
Dark walls balance lighter cabinets and light marble countertops in the kitchen which the Haiths renovated in 2010 when they bought the house.
Raw silk curtains and black walls add elegance to a corner of the kitchen that once held a "really tight" table and chairs. The chair is the perfect perch for her mom or Ross when she's cooking, Jeanine says.
Raw silk curtains and black walls add elegance to a corner of the kitchen that once held a "really tight" table and chairs. The chair is the perfect perch for her mom or Ross when she's cooking, Jeanine says.
Classic marble with a green vein on the countertops complements the room's black glass cloth. The Haiths kept the room's footprint when they remodeled but updated th space.
Classic marble with a green vein on the countertops complements the room's black glass cloth. The Haiths kept the room's footprint when they remodeled but updated th space.
Haith designed a darker cabinet area within the kitchen near the dining room to hold tea sets, silver and china, much like a traditional butler's pantry.
Haith designed a darker cabinet area within the kitchen near the dining room to hold tea sets, silver and china, much like a traditional butler's pantry.
Dining room. Homestyle lede on the home of Jeanine White-Haith of Showhouse Interiors in Grosse Pointe Farms, Michigan on June 11, 2019. (Image by Daniel Mears/ The Detroit News).
"A lot of people give up on their dining room but I love to set a table," Jeanine explains. "We love to eat in here." Classic 1970s Chippendale chairs she had spray painted black complement the glass-top wood table, a vintage Drexel Heritage piece Jeanine dates to the late 1950s or 1960s. Ironically she had sold the table at the shop and regretted it. A friend later found it at an estate sale in Grosse Pointe. "It came back into my life and I love it," she says.
Small objects d'art hold pride of place in a dining room buffet. "I have an obsession with china," Jeanine admits.
Small objects d'art hold pride of place in a dining room buffet. "I have an obsession with china," Jeanine admits.
Dining room. Homestyle lede on the home of Jeanine White-Haith of Showhouse Interiors in Grosse Pointe Farms, Michigan on June 11, 2019. (Image by Daniel Mears/ The Detroit News).
Contemporary works in the dining room add modern flair. Haith says the table is always set and she rotates her favorite china on the table. Like the rest of the house, the dining room features a grass cloth, here an image of ferns. "I am obsessed with grass cloth," she admits.
Vintage boxes are among Haith's many collections and interests.
Vintage boxes are among Haith's many collections and interests.
The family room – once the garage – was converted before the Haiths bought the house. It's open to the kitchen and features stylish and comfortable seating and a black and white Scalamandre toile linen draperies.
The family room – once the garage – was converted before the Haiths bought the house. It's open to the kitchen and features stylish and comfortable seating and a black and white Scalamandre toile linen draperies.
Haith added the banquette to the family room and her favorite grass cloth wallpaper to the walls. They use the room for everyday dining.
Haith added the banquette to the family room and her favorite grass cloth wallpaper to the walls. They use the room for everyday dining.
The master bedroom features a Jim Thompson wallpaper called "Jim's Dream." "I wanted something traditional, a toile, but interesting and in a sepia tone," the designer explains. "It's very subtle and serene." The fish lamps were once andirons that were converted.
The master bedroom features a Jim Thompson wallpaper called “Jim’s Dream.” “I wanted something traditional, a toile, but interesting and in a sepia tone,” the designer explains. “It’s very subtle and serene.” The fish lamps were once andirons that were converted. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Master bedroom. Homestyle lede on the home of Jeanine White-Haith of Showhouse Interiors in Grosse Pointe Farms, Michigan on June 11, 2019. (Image by Daniel Mears/ The Detroit News).
Sophia, the Haiths’ Portuguese water dog, sits on her favorite chair I front of a Picasso quote in a cozy corner of the master bedroom. “She rules the house,” Jeanine admits. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Master bathroom. Homestyle lede on the home of Jeanine White-Haith of Showhouse Interiors in Grosse Pointe Farms, Michigan on June 11, 2019. (Image by Daniel Mears/ The Detroit News).
The large master bath had already been renovated when the Haiths purchased the house. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Bathroom. Homestyle lede on the home of Jeanine White-Haith of Showhouse Interiors in Grosse Pointe Farms, Michigan on June 11, 2019. (Image by Daniel Mears/ The Detroit News).
Jeanine updated a guest bath with a vintage gold mirror. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Basement office. Homestyle lede on the home of Jeanine White-Haith of Showhouse Interiors in Grosse Pointe Farms, Michigan on June 11, 2019. (Image by Daniel Mears/ The Detroit News).
Haith’s home office in the lower level features a variety of items and art work she finds inspiring. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Basement office. Homestyle lede on the home of Jeanine White-Haith of Showhouse Interiors in Grosse Pointe Farms, Michigan on June 11, 2019. (Image by Daniel Mears/ The Detroit News).
Art and ink wells in the lower level office are among the many interesting collectibles. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Backyard patio. Homestyle lede on the home of Jeanine White-Haith of Showhouse Interiors in Grosse Pointe Farms, Michigan on June 11, 2019. (Image by Daniel Mears/ The Detroit News).
Sophia checks out her territory in the Haith’s small backyard, which features classic landscaping and vintage seating Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Backyard patio. Homestyle lede on the home of Jeanine White-Haith of Showhouse Interiors in Grosse Pointe Farms, Michigan on June 11, 2019. (Image by Daniel Mears/ The Detroit News).
The outdoor table came from a flea market; Jeanine deftly mixes old with new throughout the indoors and outdoors of her home Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    The pink and green had to go. That was one of the first things interior designer Jeanine Haith remembers thinking when she saw the “very Lilly Pulitzer” living and dining room in the classic Grosse Pointe Farms Colonial that would become her home.

    “They were not my colors at all,” she says of the bright pink and Kelly green palette. She decided the 3,400-square-foot, four-bedroom home was the one despite the color scheme. “I knew the minute I walked in that the bones were great and it was something I could work with…it was everything we wanted.”

    She and her husband, Ross, had been renovating an 1899 Indian Village home but were looking to downsize when they discovered the home in 2010. One of the things she loved about the 1932 house, besides its floor plan and possibilities, was that each of the bedrooms had a private bath.

     “I like classic and traditional, but I like to keep it fresh,” she explains. In fact, she describes her home as “classic, but with a modern flair.”

    That becomes quickly apparent touring the center entrance Colonial decorated in neutrals with punches of the designer’s favorite colors – black, green and yellow – to add life. “I wanted timeless, ageless, rich and elegant,” she explains of her goal when decorating. An unabashed collector, she admits to a weakness for lamps, glass and boxes. “I’m constantly acquiring and adopting things and I wanted the spaces to be neutral enough to be able to add things and show things off.”

    Her main weakness, she admits, is lamps. “Every room has a lamp,” she says with a laugh. “Even the bathroom and the kitchen. I like soft light, you won’t find a lot of overheads. Lamps tell a story and bring a level of personality and character to a space.” She also has a soft spot for jade, glass and fish motifs and a weakness for vintage posters and Pablo Picasso, all of which can be found in the house. “I have a little bit of everything and can’t resist anything that’s beautiful and classic,” she explains. “I love the thrill of the hunt.”

    She displays her collections in deftly arranged vignettes. “I try to pair vintage things with eclectic and funky fabrics,” she further explains of her style, which also features an abundance of original art. “I like one-of-a-kind pieces,” she admits. A good example is the dramatic piece by Belgian painter Auguste Mambour featured in the library at the back of the house, which also features an original 1920s French advertising poster featuring Josephine Baker. “It was a gift from my husband,” she says.

    Smaller examples can be found throughout.  The designer works with dealers in Indiana, Atlanta and Florida, she says. “I’m supposed to be buying for clients but always seem to buy for myself too,” she says with a laugh. “I have a great network of dealers I now call friends.”

    The fact that the house had good bones meant the Haiths were able to renovate with minimal construction. They kept the kitchen’s footprint, updating the space with new cabinets and countertops. “The white cabinets are a safe bet but we wanted something that reflected me yet would still be marketable if we ever sold.” On the other hand, the raw silk shades and draperies were anything but safe. “My husband thought I was crazy,” she says of her choice.

    Haith grew up in tradition-rich Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., and met her husband at Ford, where she worked for 18 years in marketing. Long interested in interior design, people began asking her for advice and help with their houses, she says. She began taking classes at night and was encouraged by the architect who she worked with on the Indian Village house and a designer friend to strike out on her own. She took an executive buyout from Ford in 2007 and opened ShowHouse Interiors in 2008.

    She operated a retail store in Grosse Pointe Woods until 2012. “I’ve always loved visiting show houses and always thought I’d love to buy the items from the show…the concept for the store was to create our own show house experience but make it a shopping destination. Our mission was to create room vignettes with one of a kind pieces.

    “We created room themes two or four times a year. Every season we had a new show house unveiling. People loved the store and demand for one-on-one design services outpaced the retail traffic.” She decided to relocate to a design studio and the name stuck, she says, adding that her goal still is “to create livable spaces that people love to live in and be inspired by… a private show house for each to client to enjoy with their family and friends.” The studio has also participated in five Junior League show houses in the past decade.

    Haith’s home, she says, has been built over time and is a true reflection of who she is. Before decorating, spend a little time getting to know yourself and your home, she counsels. “Take your time and find your voice, be practical in how you live but at the same time don’t be afraid to push the boundaries. Try to identify what you are passionate about it and use that to build your story and your home.”

    Above all, “don’t chase what’s in the catalogs,” she says. “Figure out how you want to live and what you treasure. I like sophisticated versus flashy, refined versus trendy.”

    Almost a decade after buying the house, Haith says she’s still not done with the decorating. “I’m constantly fussing and changing and moving things around,” she says. “My home is constantly evolving.”

    Just call it an occupational hazard.

    You can reach columnist Khristi Zimmeth @ trashortreas@aol.com.

