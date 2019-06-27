Comfort height toilets allow users of different ages and abilities to use the bathroom with ease. (Kohler) (Photo: Kohler, TNS)

Dear Ed: We’re remodeling and installing a new master bathroom. This will be my first master bathroom and I’m looking for some design tips. Any ideas you can share?

— Jo, Maine

Dear Jo: Yes, and these are two tips I followed in my own home when I remodeled our master bath.

First, follow the universal design or UD method. This basically allows users of different ages and abilities to feel comfortable when using the bathroom. We all get older. Include things like comfort height toilets, walk-in showers and decorative grab bars.

Second, use suite fixtures. Suite fixtures and accessories are all designed to match each other.

From faucets and towel bars to shelving and lighting, a suite fixture package can help you create a really sweet bathroom.

Master Contractor/Plumber Ed Del Grande is known internationally as the author of the book “Ed Del Grande’s House Call,” the host of TV and Internet shows, and a LEED green associate. Visit eddelgrande.com or write eadelg@cs.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/life/home-garden/2019/06/27/plumber-two-easy-tips-new-master-bathroom-design/1411273001/