Learn summer tips for gardening success. (Photo: English Gardens)

Learn top garden tips from English Gardens

Attend a free seminar to be held at all English Gardens locations from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. on July 6. The presentation on “Top 20 Garden Tips” will help you maintain the health and beauty of your garden so it can survive the summer heat. Later that day, at the Royal Oak store (from 2 – 3) and West Bloomfield (from 4 – 5), enjoy a visit from The Peach Truck featuring peaches, pecans and their new cookbook. For information, go to englishgardens.com.

Laura Ashley's new line. (Photo: David Garcia)

Laura Ashley’s new home collection features flora and fauna

Bring on the florals and more with the peacocks, flamingos, lemons, hummingbirds, llamas, sailboats, palms and exotic flora found on Laura Ashley’s new Spring and Summer home collection. From vivid prints to soothing neutrals and casual coastal motifs to a sophisticated Eastern aesthetic, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. In addition to the latest offerings, they’ve tapped into their archives and reimagined and recolored several vintage prints. Get inspired to try one or more and take it a step further with coordinating fabric and wallpaper, which is among the current trends. For information, go to lauraashleyusa.com.

Picnic Table Salt and Pepper Shakers from Pier 1 Imports. (Photo: Pier 1)

Get ready for some Forth fun

In anticipation of the fireworks festivities, you can elevate your Fourth of July celebrations with a few conversation pieces for your party guests in the form of adorable table decor. It doesn’t get much cuter than these Picnic Table Salt and Pepper Shakers from Pier 1 Imports for your holiday and summer entertaining. The 3-piece set that retails for $12.99 also makes the perfect hostess gift. For information, go to pier1.com.

The new X-Frame Furniture collection offers furniture that is functional and stylish. (Photo: ClosetMaid)

ClosetMaid launches X-Frame Furniture

Get your rooms in gear with the new X-Frame Furniture collection from ClosetMaid. “As more and more people realize the benefits of having an organized home, we’ve seen a strong demand for multi-purpose furniture,” said Valerie Cavallaro, chief digital officer in a press release. “Our new X-Frame Furniture collection gives consumers the best of both worlds –functional and stylish design that is affordable too.” Available in Black Walnut and White, the collection includes an end table, a coffee table, bookshelves and a writing desk. Priced from $44.99 to $114.99, each piece features decorative trim and pre-assembled x-design gables. Minimum assembly is required and all hardware is included. For information, go to closetmaid.com.

