'Entryway to Joy' is this week's garden photo winner
A meandering brick paver path winds its way through Lynn O’Shaughnessy’s side yard in Howell.
O’Shaughnessy, a longtime gardener, has another name for this path and garden: her “Entryway to Joy.”
It actually wasn’t a path or garden until four years ago when O’Shaughnessy replaced a sidewalk with the brick pavers and planted the garden, one of many throughout her property.
“I live on ten acres and have about an acre of flower gardens that I built with just me and my wheelbarrow and shovel,” said O’Shaughnessy in an email. “For me it is a labor of love and I get great joy out of creating in my gardens.
O'Shaughnessy's photo, “Entryway to Joy,” is this week’s winner of the Homestyle Garden Photo Contest. She’ll win a free gardening book. She’ll also be a finalist for the grand prize, a $200 gift card to English Gardens.
