A fabulous Japanese koi pond surrounded with native and perennial plants was designed by landscape architect Jeff Klein as a modern interpretation of a formal English garden. Storm water management was an important concern in the design of this garden. (Photo: Barbara Barefield)

Palmer Woods Home & Garden Tour this weekend

With 10 distinct locations showcasing gardens, fountains, ponds and architecture, the Palmer Woods Home & Garden Tour begins from 5 -10 p.m. Saturday with an Evening Soirée and Preview Tour at a stately Tudor and runs from 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Sunday for the all day tour. On Saturday, all homes (plus the Soirée mansion) will be open and guests get free entry to the Sunday tour. On Sunday, some properties will feature both home and garden, while others will present one or the other. Tickets for Saturday are $125. Sunday tickets are $35 in advance, $40 day of the event (if still available). Special pricing for children. The Home & Garden Tour Welcome Center Check-in Tent is located at 19145 Strathcona. For tickets and information, go to palmerwoods.org.

The EGO Power+ Nexus Power Station, a battery-powered alternative to compact generators. (Photo: Ego Power Plus)

Get ready for power outages

With the heat of summer come inevitable storms. Now you can be better prepared for power outages, fires and floods with EGO Power+ Nexus Power Station, a battery-powered alternative to compact generators. The first portable power station of its kind can be used during a power outage to plug in your refrigerator or your microwave. It can also come in handy while camping, boating and tailgating. Featuring industry-leading ARC Lithium™ battery technology that delivers relentless power, superior performance and longer run times, there are no emissions omitted and it’s virtually silent. Priced at around $1,200, the power station is available at the Home Depot and independent retailers. For information, go to egopowerplus.com.

Shed 5 Flea is returning. (Photo: Shed 5 Flea)

Shed 5 Flea back at Eastern Market

Shed 5 Flea returns to Eastern Market from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday featuring more than 100 handmakers, shopkeepers and vintage purveyors in and around Shed 5 and Shed 6. Find architectural salvage, vintage and craft goods, small-batch and artisan foods, apparel and more. “Simply put, it’s all the things you love in one place and that place is Detroit’s historic Eastern Market. As if you needed another reason to love Eastern Market, your admiration just grew tenfold. Bring a big truck,” said Stephanie Jones, Mercantile Events & Marketing president in a press release. For information, go to shed5flea.com.

The annual Michigan Regional Lily Society Lily Show will be held on July 20 in Southfield. (Photo: Michigan Regional Lily Society Lily Show)

Michigan Regional Lily Society Lily Show

The annual Michigan Regional Lily Society Lily Show will be held on July 20 at 28775 Streamwood Lane in Southfield. All gardeners are welcome to bring lily stems to enter and display from 9:30-11 a.m., when the judging will begin. Even those who do not enter can come for the public viewing from noon-1:30. This event is free, whether entering stems or just admiring the pretty lilies. Members will be happy to answer any questions about growing lilies. For information, go to mrls.org.

