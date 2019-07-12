“Spring in Kalamazoo” (Photo: Scott Smith)

While collections often appear inside our homes, this week’s winning entry for the Homestyle Garden Photo Contest, “Spring in Kalamazoo,” features an outdoor sort. The image, submitted by Scott Smith, highlights azalea and allium among a hosta collection. “I am a Hosta collector with hundreds of different varieties including ones from my own hybridizing,” he said via email. After the city removed a few trees near some power lines, his property went from full dark shade to dappled shade, perfect for a shade garden. When friends presented a truckload of mature hostas, he was hooked. Smith will win a free book about gardening. He’ll also be a finalist to win the grand prize at the end of the summer. To enter your garden photos, go to detroitnews.com/gardenphotos.

