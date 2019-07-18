Behr's 2020 Color Trends Palette includes a mix of atmospheric hues and pastels, including this avocado, Secret Meadow. (Photo: Behr)

Behr unveils 2020 Color Trends Palette

2020 is still five months away but paint retailer Behr is already looking to the future. And what does the retailer see as on trend color-wise in the next year? Their 2020 Color Trends palette identifies 15 "it" color for 2020 and they include a mix of energizing bright colors, grounding shades and atmospheric pastels. Some colors are deep reds, one is an avocado green reminiscent of the 1970s called Secret Meadow. "Each color in the 2020 Color Trends palette evokes an organic beauty that resonates with both modern and traditional commercial environments, from renovated industrial office spaces to hospitality venues,” says Erika Woelfel, Behr's Vice President of Color and Creative Services in a statement. The 15 colors are divided into three color "stories" -- Worldhood, Restore and Atmospheric. To read more, go to Behr.com/2020Trends.

Just in time for the 25th anniversary of hit TV show "Friends," Pottery Barn is coming out with a limited edition "Friends" furniture collection. (Photo: Pottery Barn)

Pottery Barn to release 'Friends' furniture collection

Hit TV show "Friends" spawned more than an iconic haircut (the Rachel) and romance (Ross and Rachel) in the 90s. Just in time for the 25th anniversary of the show, Pottery Barn is coming out with a limited edition "Friends" furniture collection. Due to hit shelves July 30th, it'll include a version of Rachel's apothecary table -- there's an entire episode called "The One with the Apothecary Table" in which Pottery Barn figures prominently after Rachel buys a table from the retailer -- along with other "Central Perk-worthy accents," according to the retailer. To find out more, go to potterybarn.com.

Indigo Lavender Farms in Imlay City is opening throughout July for U-Pick lavender. (Photo: Indigo Lavender Farms)

Imlay City lavender farm offer U-pick lavender

If you missed this month's lavender festivals, take heart: it's not too late to pick your own bundle of this superpower purple plant. Indigo Lavender Farms, 613 N. Cedar Street in Imlay City, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday and from 12-5 p.m. on Sundays. They also have a store for lavender-infused goodies and a Saturday concert series. And how peaceful does this sound? The farm also offers Twilight U-Pick at 6 p.m. July 25 and Aug. 1. For more details and other information, call (810) 417-0909 or email indigolavenderfarms@gmail.com.

A viral photo of a sick dog in a recliner prompted Monroe-based La-Z-Boy to donate money and pet beds to the Mississippi animal group that took in the dog. (Photo: Facebook/People Magazine)

Sad pup picture prompts La-Z-Boy to help Mississippi animal group

Earlier this summer, a photo of an emaciated dog taking comfort in the nook of a La-Z-Boy recliner in Mississippi went viral. Posted all over social media, the dog was eventually dubbed La-Z-Boy Gaston, named after the street where he was found surrounded by garbage. Taken in by the Brookhaven Animal Rescue League in Brookhaven, Mississippi, Gaston is now on the mend and being nursed back to health so he can be adopted. Monroe-based La-Z-Boy, meanwhile, took note of the sweet pup, made a financial donation to Brookhaven and has donated 50 pet beds to the group. La-Z-Boy's Eli Winkler said they donated the beds "so that all of the animals at Brookhaven Animal Rescue League can be relax comfortably until they find a permanent home," he said in an email. "We were honored that someone would think to name the puppy after La-Z-Boy. We made the donation because we felt a great responsibility to help provide to the organization who cared for the puppy that shared our name."

