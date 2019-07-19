Mary Topf's "Color Explosion" is this week's winner of the Homestyle Garden Photo Contest. (Photo: Mary Topf)

Looking for just the right time to snap a picture of her colorful garden, Mary Topf of Royal Oak found it -- at 6 a.m.

"It’s always so difficult seeing color in a photo and the morning of this photo was my moment," said Topf in her submission to Homestyle's Garden Photo Contest.

Topf's garden is mostly perennials but to give it color, she plants annuals. She also saves her dahlia tubers from year-to-year. Topf says she never remember which are which "so it’s a jumble when planted but it seems to work."

It does indeed. Topf's photo, "Color Explosion," is this week's winner of the Homestyle Garden Photo Contest. She'll win a free book and be a finalist for the grand prize at the end of the summer, a $200 gift card to English Gardens.

To enter your best garden photos, go to detroitnews.com/gardenphotos.

