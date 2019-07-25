Homestyle: Sylvan Lake home is personal haven
Carolyn Krieger sits on the dock overlooking the canals at her home in Sylvan Lake.
Carolyn Krieger sits on a small deck by the canal seen from her Sylvan Lake rental home that has helped her to heal after a recent divorce. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
A hot pink chair anchors the living room at the home of Carolyn Krieger, in Sylvan Lake.
What Krieger calls an “oversized Barbie chair” that came from a client, inspired the hot pink, black and white palette that invigorates the living room. In the background, a graphic folding screen fills a tall niche by the granite fireplace. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
The living room inside the home of Carolyn Krieger, in Sylvan Lake.
The living room inside the home of Carolyn Krieger, in Sylvan Lake. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
A hot pink chair anchors the living room at the home of Carolyn Krieger, in Sylvan Lake.
When empty, Krieger says the living room looks tiny, but filling it with furniture and accent pieces lets the modest space live large. Sticking with a color scheme keeps the look cohesive. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
The family room overlooks the canals leading to Sylvan Lake at the home of Carolyn Krieger, in Sylvan Lake.
Unique features in and around the home appealed to Krieger, like the open layout and the architectural angles found throughout the interiors. The waterfront views of two canals that lead to Sylvan Lake are an added bonus with a calming effect. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Carolyn Krieger sits in the living room of her home in Sylvan Lake.
Carolyn Krieger pays homage to what she calls an “oversized Barbie chair” that inspired the fun mix of colors in the living room. The cozy space in the renovated rental home came with a granite fireplace and wood floors. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
The family room overlooks the canals leading to Sylvan Lake at the home of Carolyn Krieger, in Sylvan Lake.
With a passion for decorating and a knack for imagining what would go where, Krieger knew the sectional sofa from her former home would fit perfectly in the family room. A colorful rug with a bold floral pattern supports the tropical theme she envisioned for the space. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Personalized pillows and blankets accent the family room of the home of Carolyn Krieger, in Sylvan Lake.
Tropical accents create a beachy feel in the family room where a sectional sofa from her previous home provides a neutral backdrop for the colorful artwork and other objects. Pieces from her travels and her loved ones make Krieger feel at home in her new surroundings. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Dexter the cat walks past an end table in the family room of the home of Carolyn Krieger, in Sylvan Lake.
Seashells and other beach memorabilia suit the serene waterfront setting that has helped Krieger get a fresh start after her divorce. Dexter, her rescue cat, makes a great companion as he is quite the character. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
The paintings of local artists hang on the walls of the family room of the home of Carolyn Krieger, in Sylvan Lake.
In the family room that is filled with pieces that have special meaning to Krieger, a painting by local artist Heidi Warg Dudgeon joins pillows and signs with gentle reminders like RELAX. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
The office inside the home of Carolyn Krieger, in Sylvan Lake.
A spare bedroom houses her home office. Surrounded by personal photos and mementoes as well as her rescue cat Dexter who is often by her side, Krieger maintains her positive outlook on life. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
A painting by a local artist accents the walls of the master bedroom of the home of Carolyn Krieger, in Sylvan Lake.
Part of her bedroom set from Art Van Furniture was able to fit in the master bedroom where a favorite painting by Yiannis Karimalis, a local self-taught artist, hangs on a wall by the bed. A colorful comforter and pillows strike a cheerful note in her personal space. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
A mediation room inside the home of Carolyn Krieger, in Sylvan Lake.
One of the spare bedrooms became a meditation/multipurpose room where surplus pieces from her bedroom set and other furniture that came from Krieger’s former house provide extra storage. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
The kitchen inside the home of Carolyn Krieger, in Sylvan Lake.
The kitchen is among her favorite parts of the home with its open layout that makes it ideal for entertaining. Krieger appreciates the convenient features like the glass-front cabinets with display space above for colorful accents. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
A bathroom with a skylight inside the home of Carolyn Krieger, in Sylvan Lake.
Both of the bathrooms are covered in slate. One features a skylight that brings plenty of sunshine to the updated space. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Oceanside themed accent pieces sit in the family room of the home of Carolyn Krieger, in Sylvan Lake.
Distinctive details found throughout the interiors include a corner niche between the dining room and family room where beachy décor speaks to the waterfront setting.     David Guralnick, The Detroit News
The family room of the home of Carolyn Krieger, in Sylvan Lake.
In the family room, tropical artwork and a variety of plants play up the tropical theme Krieger imagined for the space. A mix of existing pieces and online and local finds add color and personality to her new environment. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Colorful pillows line a couch on the back deck of the home of Carolyn Krieger, in Sylvan Lake.
A spacious deck provides additional living space for Krieger who loves the outdoors. Filled with patio furniture from her previous home, the space features a lively array of pillows and outdoor décor. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Wicker chairs and colorful accent pillows line the deck overlooking the canals at the home of Carolyn Krieger, in Sylvan Lake.
A cozy seating arrangement overlooking a canal makes a great place for seasonal entertaining with family and friends. The relaxing atmosphere comes to life in the summer with potted plants and other fun finds. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Wicker chairs and colorful accent pillows line the deck overlooking the canals at the home of Carolyn Krieger, in Sylvan Lake.
The scenic setting played a part in the healing process for Krieger after she sold her home following a painful divorce. This rental house has all she needs, including a great layout, outdoor space by the water and a nurturing neighborhood. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Carolyn Krieger sits on the dock of her home in Sylvan Lake.
Krieger takes time out to survey her surroundings. She feels grateful for the gift of her current digs coming into her life at just the right moment. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
A pitcher of lemonade awaits visitors on the deck overlooking the canals at the home of Carolyn Krieger, in Sylvan Lake.
Everything tastes better by the lake, like al fresco meals and refreshing beverages. Sitting outside in such a peaceful setting can make all of your troubles go away. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Colorful flowers and fun accent pieces adorn the deck overlooking the canals at the home of Carolyn Krieger, in Sylvan Lake.
An adorable owl from Art’s Backyard keeps company with a colorful container garden on the spacious deck of this Sylvan Lake rental home that has been the perfect cure for its current tenant, Carolyn Krieger. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Colorful pillows and fun accent pieces adorn the deck overlooking the canals at the home of Carolyn Krieger, in Sylvan Lake.
Colorful critters set a happy-go-lucky tone on the outdoor deck, which is the place to be for seasonal festivities like fireworks, barbecues and kayaking. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Wicker furniture and colorful pillows adorn the deck overlooking the canals at the home of Carolyn Krieger, in Sylvan Lake.
The back deck becomes an outdoor room for lake living in this quaint community where neighbors know and look out for each other. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Deck chairs on the dock overlooking the canals at the home of Carolyn Krieger, in Sylvan Lake.
A smaller deck by the canal leads to the kayaks that are the perfect vessels to head out and watch the sunset on the lake.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
The backyard of the home of Carolyn Krieger, in Sylvan Lake.
The back of the ranch-style house shows the lovely outdoor living area that acts as an extension of the interiors David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Deck chairs on the dock overlooking the canals at the home of Carolyn Krieger, in Sylvan Lake.
This idyllic setting overlooks a canal leading to Sylvan Lake where outdoor living is a given. A small deck area by the lake offers lounge chairs to sit by the water. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Wicker furniture and colorful pillows adorn the deck overlooking the canals at the home of Carolyn Krieger, in Sylvan Lake.
Krieger was happy that all of the patio furniture from her previous home would find a new location on the roomy deck. The setup is perfect for hosting family and friends for barbecues and other casual gatherings. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Colorful accent pieces adorn the deck overlooking the canals at the home of Carolyn Krieger, in Sylvan Lake.
An assortment of outdoor art includes this whimsical piece she found at Art in the Park in Plymouth. Like much of the décor in and around her home, this one is made to make you smile.   David Guralnick, The Detroit News
    When relationships come to an end, some have to adapt their hearts and their homes. That was the case for Carolyn Krieger who turned a rental house into her personal haven following a painful divorce.

    After spending more than three decades with her former spouse, it would be a tough adjustment for Krieger, a PR consultant and president of CKC Agency in Farmington Hills: “Your whole life gets turned upside down. Unexpected changes can leave you sort of reeling.”

    Having put her house on the market and seeing a condo that needed a lot of work, Krieger realized she wasn’t ready to make a major purchase. Then fate intervened when her Realtor, Melanie Bishop with Max Broock in Bloomfield Hills, not only sold her house, but mentioned a rental property she owned in Sylvan Lake had suddenly become available.

    “As soon as I walked in, the wheels started turning,” says Krieger of the roughly 1,300-square-foot ‘50s ranch house that had been renovated. ““I love decorating and I love my space, whether at work or at home. I have an ability to visualize what will go where and I’m good at repurposing.”

    Fresh Start

    Downsizing would mean saying goodbye to many belongings, which wasn’t always easy to do “I thought about all the love I had put into that house. There was a lot of myself there,” she says. Living with less storage space forced her to get creative with what she had, like an attached garage.

    Her move was a mix of excitement and anticipation. “I’m starting a new chapter. On the positive side, I got to figure out what stays and what goes,” says Krieger. For instance, she knew her sectional sofa would fit in the family room and her dining room table would be right-sized for her new digs where it joins a repurposed rug from her former home.

    Most of the pieces from her bedroom set were able to go in the master bedroom where one of several paintings she has by Yiannis Karimalis, a local self-taught artist, brings her joy. The spare bedrooms became a home office and a meditation/multipurpose room that holds the rest of her bedroom set.

    Life by Design

    She appreciates the architectural angles in her new dwelling and the windows facing the canals leading to Sylvan Lake. “My home and office are where I spend most of my time, so my environment has to make me happy,” says Krieger, who lives with her rescue cat Dexter. “I’m excited at the prospect of re-creating my life.”

    Lake living enhances the experience. “It’s a very communal way of life. Everybody looks out for each other. I love the camaraderie of this neighborhood,” she adds.

    The kitchen is among her favorite places, featuring glass-front cabinets with display space for colorful accents above and an open layout. “It’s the perfect home for entertaining. You can see every room from here,” she says.

    Her starting point for the modest living room was a hot pink patent leather chair from a client that pops against the black and white accents paired with the cheerful shade. “I’m proudest of this room,” says Krieger. “It’s amazing how much I have in here and it all works.”

    A combination of local and online finds enliven the space, like the colorful folding screen that fills a tall niche by the granite fireplace and the graphic rug that grounds the room.

    For the family room, Krieger knew she wanted a tropical feel. “I love palm trees, warm weather and sunshine,” she says. Beachy accents include a TV stand from Art Van Furniture that became a focal point for the space. A piece by her niece and a painting by Heidi Warg Dudgeon are among the featured artwork.

    On the sofa, pillow covers from society6.com join a pillow that says: “celebrate everyday” a gift from a friend that came from Leon and Lulu in Clawson. A colorful blanket with the message: “Live by the sun, Love by the moon” was a housewarming gift from Fox 2 news anchor Monica Gayle.

    For Krieger, these pieces go deeper than decorating. “I don’t care how pretty your home is; it can be isolating and lonely,” she says. “My friends and family held me up. They have been with me every step of the way.”

    Gayle even arranged a “Ladies who Lake” gathering at the house with a small group of friends. “When you move, it’s a new home. I hadn’t made any history here,” says Krieger. “They lifted my spirits and helped me build memories here.”

    Her entertaining often extends to the spacious deck that accommodates all of her patio furniture and fun accessories. “This is really an outdoor living space for me,” says Krieger, whose grown daughters bring their friends for fireworks, barbecues and kayaking. “I’m so comfortable here. I’m rebuilding my life, hosting holidays and meeting new people. I really see how healing this setting has been for me.”

    In the end, her new surroundings reveal the comfy, bright and colorful place Krieger envisioned, while giving her the nudge she needed to turn the corner. “I ended up with this extraordinarily healing house, setting and neighborhood,” she says. “This house saved me; it helped with the transition.”

    HGTV's take: 'Unspouse My House"

    In HGTV’s new series, "Unspouse My House," (9:30 Thursdays) designer Orlando Soria works with newly single clients to overhaul their homes and their hearts. “Changing up your home space after a breakup can make a huge impact in the way you feel about yourself and your life,” says the HGTV host via email.

    “Part of it is the process — planning and making interior design decisions is very forward thinking… so it gets your head out of the gutter of the past, where it often resides during a breakup. Renovating or redecorating a space post breakup is an opportunity to explore what your style is on your own, which can be incredibly empowering for people.”

    Jeanine Matlow writes the Smart Solutions column in Homestyle. You can reach her at jeaninematlow@earthlink.net.

    Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/life/home-garden/2019/07/25/unspouse-your-house-making-home-your-own/1643328001/