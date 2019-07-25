The Orchard Lake Fine Art Show is Saturday and Sunday in West Bloomfield Township. (Photo: Orchard Lake Fine Art Show)

Orchard Lake Fine Art Show features juried artists

The Orchard Lake Fine Art Show will be held from 10 a.m-6 p.m. Saturday and 10-5 Sunday in West Bloomfield Township (Powers and Daly roads, south of Maple, west of Orchard Lake Road). Juried artists will showcase a variety of handmade works at different price points. There will also be live music and food for purchase from local venues. Convenient free parking is available in the back half of the Beaumont Medical Center lot at 6900 Orchard Lake Road. Admission is $5 (13 and under are free), which supports the Institute for the Arts & Education, a nonprofit dedicated to the visual arts, fostering art in young children, cultural diversity and community enrichment. For information, go to hotworks.org.

Seiko, Coca-Cola team up for clocks. This year, both companies are celebrating 130 years in business in a big way with iconic products that include Coca-Cola wall clock, alarm clock and the alarm clock – travel version. (Photo: Seiko, Coca-Cola)

Seiko, Coca-Cola team up on timely clocks

In a new collaboration from Seiko and the Coca-Cola Co., two classics come together to mark the same major milestone. When Kintaro Hattori was planning to open his Seikosha factory and create his first wall clock, Doc Pemberton in Atlanta created a drink that would soon become known around the world. This year, both companies are celebrating 130 years in business in a big way with iconic products that include the Coca-Cola wall clock, alarm clock and the alarm clock-travel version.. Prices start at around $25. For information, go to lampsusa.com.

Detroit Rug Restoration is a new online division of Hagopian World of Rugs (Photo: Detroit Rug Restoration)

Detroit Rug Restoration offers cleaning for vintage rugs

With Detroit Rug Restoration, a new online division of Hagopian World of Rugs, it’s easy to get your vintage rugs cleaned from any location with their new Click/Ship/Clean program. By offering free shipping (including the shipping materials) and flat rates, the company makes rug maintenance more manageable and affordable. Just upload photos of your rug to their website and start the conversation with their specialists. Detroit Rug Restoration is also an online source for purchasing vintage and antique rugs. For information, go to detroitrugrestoration.com.

Food Huggers go directly around the item. (Photo: Farberware)

Food Huggers a new take on food storage

Stocking up on school supplies for your kids might inspire you to make some changes to your grown-up routines. Now Farberware makes meal prep easier than ever with their Food Huggers ($9.99 on Amazon). Available in four sizes to fit a variety of cut fruits and vegetables for lunch, they can also reseal jars and cans and help extend the life of leftover produce. Their Avocado Huggers ($7.99 on Amazon) include two sizes designed to save the remaining half of an avocado. They even feature a pit pocket that can be pushed in or out for pit or pit-free preferences. For information, go to amazon.com.

