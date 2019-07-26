"General View," Homestyle Garden Photo Contest. (Photo: Steve Braykovich)

This week’s winning Homestyle Garden Photo Contest entry, “General View,” submitted by Steve Braykovich in Pinckney, shows part of his distinctive garden that got some help along the way from English Gardens and Harry's Special Places and Great Oaks Landscape (both in Novi). “Our idea was to have a tranquil, predominately informal, Asian, Zen influenced garden that had many defined areas for gathering and meditation, with (illuminated) pathways…” he said via email. “We are also a Certified Wildlife Habitat. We have the year-round shelter, water, and food required for many different animals and birds.” Braykovich will win a free book about gardening. He'll also be a finalist to win the grand prize at the end of the summer. To enter your garden photos, go to detroitnews.com/gardenphotos.

