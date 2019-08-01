hs_whatisstyle_08010219
Deep seats and gentle curves distinguish Rodolfo Dordoni's Lawson seating group for Minotti. The leather-clad backs wrap around to envelop the armrest, and contrasting tweedy upholstery lends a high-fashion look. The haute couture feel is advanced in companion chairs cloaked in saffron textured fabric. Minotti
Prado is a modern tete a tete, a like a dual-sided oversized bench with a pair of anti-slip scatter cushions and bolsters. Its designer, Christian Werner, describes it as "a space for chatting together whilst looking in the same direction; a place for gaming or working; a living space where stretching out becomes the natural thing to do." Ligne Roset
Stone formations inspired the unusual design of the Cairn chair by George Plionis and Weiran Chen for Roche Bobois. The dark-stained beech frame is upholstered with Nordwool fabric, shown here in multitonal blues. Roche Bobois
A large-scale botanical refreshes a modern design by Edward Van Vliet for Moroso. The piece is "clearly designed with the intention to be lived and as a place where to spend the day." Moroso
Thea, from Fendi Casa's new outdoor collection shows blurred lines between indoors and out. The romantic, inviting design reflects a desire for softness, as does its plush weather-resistant fabric. A found lumbar cushion offers back support. The 316 stainless steel frame is covered with high-tech cord that mimics corded leather on the indoors version of the same collection. Fendi Home
Global references are very much a part of home decor today. Etro looked to Africa for leads in the design of the Masai chair, shown in its signature paisley, with chair back and base in red velvet Venezia and piping in contrasting raisin Firenze velvet. The dark wenge wood frame has polished brass rings and sabots (caps on legs). Etro
Morocco, a seductive new sofa design from the fashion brand Etro, shines in understated elegance. A fetching shade of berry velvet (back cushion is Venezia Cardinal; seat is Venezia Gerbera, with bands beneath the seat in Begonia and Pink, and piping in Baltic. Jumbo Group/Etro
Get Back is an impeccably tailored new seating system from Ludovica and Roberto Palomba for Poltrona Frau. The idea of sectional is redefined, with an angled overscaled "chaise" that shakes up more conventional 90-degree styling. Low back and armrests are caramel leather, detailed in stitching that underlines the softness of the forms, and contrasted with natural down-filled cushions with surprising depth; feet are cast aluminum. Alessio D'Aniello/Poltrona Frau
It wasn't just the vivid fuchsia that turned heads at the recent NeoCon, the commercial sector's most important global platform held in Chicago; it was the bold, bulbous form by the Japanese maker Okamura. The collection, called Nagare, which means "flow" in Japanese, was designed in collaboration with London design studio Rainlight. Okamura
AT HOME for release July 2019 BY A lush marine blue velvet armless settee anchors the seating in the study designed by Paloma Contreras for the Kips Bay Decorator Show House. With that modern piece, she paired a couple of comfy swivel chairs from Highland House, dressed with fringe and animal-print Billy Baldwin Studio Turkish ottomans. And at the antique desk, she pulled up classic 18th-century Adam style chairs, adding wow with chrome yellow fabric. Nickolas Sargent
Italic, a chair design by Fernando Novembre for Driade, is a tribute to Aldus Manutius, who contributed the first italic and Greek fonts to publishing in the 15th century. It's arresting in its geometry, characterized by angles and suspended armrest. Its architecture is heightened with subtly contrasting velvets. Driade
Embracing an elegant, feminine form, the La Folie armchair from the Portuguese brand Dooq shows off a pretty apricot velvet with kicky bullion fringe. Dooq
Cappellini has considered the sinuously curved S-chair, designed by Tom Dixon, which it has produced for nearly 30 years -- an icon with a disruptive personality. The latest iteration brings a new upholstery duo; Brocade (left), inspired from an 18th-century original drawing, and Decor (right). Fabric is by Dimore Studio, and the latter is reminiscent of its Corrispondenza, a geometric tile designed two years ago for Ceramica Bardelli. Cappellini
Roberto Cavalli Home is known for its glam fashion touches, sensual shapes and textures. Its latest collection presents a palette of black and white with touches of pink, with a punchy print on a modern wing chair called Guam, which nods to the '50s and '60s. Thick fringe boldly backs a pair of pink nubuck Malawi sofas, punctuated with decorative nailheads in glossy gold. Roberto Cavalli Home
It's got the moves plus the looks: This mid-mod style motion chair from Mitchell Gold and Bob Williams Home also evokes a space-agey vibe. It swivels on a metal base (here in brass). The textured chenille fabric sports a graphic geometric pattern. Mitchell Gold and Bob Williams Home
Rounded forms are being ushered into the dining room -- even corporate conference rooms. Milan-based Piero Lissoni's shapely seating is playful in a rainbow of colors. The Season chair by the Spanish brand Viccarbe, is available in the U.S. through a partnership with Coalesse (www.coalesse.com), and available through Steelcase. Angel Segura/Viccarbe
         The best design requires culling furniture with intention. A chair or a sofa is not merely a place holder for a floor plan. And while a desire for comfort goes without saying, seating can be pivotal -- a make-or-break style and look.

             Houston designer Paloma Contreras' study for this year's prestigious Kips Bay Decorator Show House in New York is a perfect illustration. She followed her recipe for mixing traditional and modern by pairing an armless settee upholstered in marine blue velvet with creamy swivel chairs edged in a sexy fringe, and framing a gilt-accented antique desk with 18th-century Adam chairs, emboldened in chrome yellow upholstery. It's an effective anchor for a meticulously appointed room with a backdrop of pale chartreuse silky drapes and a stunning floral de Gournay wallpaper, which informed the palette.

             Today's chairs and sofas are not taking a back seat to other interior furnishings. Many cutting-edge designs are coming from Europe, which has become a bellwether for decor trends.

             "Seating is obvious because it's so essential," says trend spotter/writer Arianne Nardo, most recently home editor for The Robb Report. "You have to have one or two comfortable pieces. And there's not only a move toward making form and function even more relevant, but also that people are less afraid of making a statement with a utilitarian piece.

             "Usually we look to chandeliers, sconces and accessories as our fashion moments," Nardo continues. "We've moved into an era where pieces that are essential can be awe-inspiring. Not a basic sofa with a low profile that disappears, or a lounge chair meant as adjunct piece. People are being more considerate about choosing what to bring into the home. Every piece has its own personality."

             Nardo says that context matters more -- "whether it's a small studio in New York or an exciting landscape competing with inside views."

             "We're also now making a link to what's going on in hospitality -- where those wow moments are. How we feel when we walk into well-designed hotels and restaurants. How can we re-create those same emotional references in our homes -- where we sit down, where we put our drinks down."

             More and more, savvy shoppers turn to Instagram, design magazines and Pinterest for leads, trying to hone in on styles and looks that resonate. A more informed customer seeking ways to put it all together is duly noted by manufacturers and retailers, who now are providing some tools in showrooms and on websites.

             Modern profiles and treatments (think an unexpected pop graphic on a traditional frame or classic wing chair) have been gaining traction. Backs are tighter, with channeling and minimal tufting sometimes defining them. Arms have been pared down or dropped off altogether. Loungy ease is a new focus. Dramatic shapes are sculptural or architectural. Patterns are not timid -- from floral to geometric, deco- to Bauhaus-inspired, with fashion riffs like animal prints or plaids in altered scale and unexpected hues. Feet and platforms are going for gold, following burnished metal leads in other areas of home decor.

             Throwing a curve. Curvy sofas and chairs seem to be everywhere. The Italian brand Minotti describes its new Lawson collection, as "an impressive choreography of curves and linearity." Okamura's Nagare makes a statement with an exaggerated silhouette inspired by geologic forms. A Roche Bobois chair features stone-inspired back cushions in different scales. Some new seating, especially in the contract arena of offices and hospitality, looks like it's made up of bolsters or cylinders joined together.

             All the angles. Architectural pieces that boast more straight lines and angles are dramatic.

             The Italic chair by Fabio Novembre for the Italian brand Driade, for example, is a curiously off-kilter design -- its seat, back and arms totally canted to one side. The company describes the piece as "midway between an armchair and a small architecture."

             Get Back, the latest design by Ludovica and Roberto Palomba for Poltrona Frau (which follows Let It Be and Come Together) takes an accustomed modular approach and shifts the angle of the generously proportioned add-on piece.

             Modular expands its base. In modular seating, one growing trend is an almost bedlike addition. Long and wide, it often features a pillow or two for leaning and enough space for people to sit on either side. When it's skillfully designed, it's not at all overpowering. The Josh sofa by Edward van Vliet for Moroso shows how harmoniously two such pieces come together. The uber-scale botanical print cover on a light ground has a stitched pattern reminiscent of traditional Japanese futons. The designer sees it as "the main player in the living room where everything starts."

             Other pieces are like modern tete a tetes, "head to head" from the French, a 19th-century invention featuring an S-shape with a central armrest and two seats facing opposite directions, designed to engage conversation. German designer Christian Werner created what he calls "a conversation seat" for Ligne Roset, with large pillows and bolsters anchoring the overscaled area.

             Velvet still rules. The love affair with velvet that began a few years back still is going strong. Its elegance and textural richness appeal. And palettes have expanded to include dark rich indigo, teal emerald, bright and light blues to soft apricots, terra cotta, blush, rose and saffron.

             Fringe benefits. Fringe once again is enjoying a moment. Roberto Cavalli's home collection clearly nods to fashion, as was evident at its introduction at Salone del Mobile in Milan in April. Two standout pieces: a sofa with padded rolled arms and fringed leather that dances just below the arm and extends all around the back. Another Cavalli armchair, Dudley, is upholstered in a bold silk black, blush and white animal print. The back, which seems to hug the chair, is cloaked in layered leather fringe, with some chunkier pieces for dimension.

             That movement is fun and edgy, while the Portuguese company Dooq handles embellishment more conventionally -- as a flirty, silky bullion fringe above the plinth base of a sculptural tub chair. The thick pink adornment is a pretty complement to the apricot velvet upholstery.

             Gilding the lily. Even though maximalism has challenged minimal interiors with an abundance of pattern and embellishment, detailing on seating has been more restrained. But it's strategically placed for great impact. Contrast piping and tape trims, while not new, are being employed more creatively and colorfully. Italian fashion brand Etro's impeccably styled new velvet sofa called Morocco borrows the back's shape from the architecture of its namesake. Barely there passimenterie at the bottom edge draws the eye to multicolored hues that blend with other contrast piping.

             Give it a whirl. Motion chairs hit the sweet spot for many. A midcentury influenced rounded swivel chair from Mitchell Gold and Bob Williams is sleek and low with an angled back and sits on a metal (or wood) base.

             Global accents. Notes from around the world continue to inform seating, as well as other areas of home decor. What's especially striking are the current interpretations of folk art or primitive designs on modern seating. One of Etro's new chairs, Masai, takes inspiration from Africa, with its strong shape, use of wenge wood and bronzed metal rings.

             Bring it outdoors. Curves, texture and color have spilled into outdoor furniture design. Thea, from Fendi Casa's first al fresco collection, in fact, replicates its indoor offerings, but translates them with all-weather materials. In the place of strand-by-strand applied leather to a circular wraparound design (now on a 316 stainless steel frame), there's high-tech cord.

