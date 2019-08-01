Six yards and one community garden will be on this year's St. Clair Shores Garden Tour. (Photo: Laurel Fowler)

St. Clair Shores Yardeners host 26th annual garden tour

Six private gardens and one community garden will be featured on Saturday's 26th annual Garden Tour of St. Clair Shores. Presented by the Yardeners of St. Clair Shores, the tour, which runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., will feature a mix of designs. Laurel Fowler of the Yardeners said many of the gardens show "earth friendly" gardening practices. "Many plants that the gardeners feature are 'native' plants, and all are good food and life-cycle sources for birds, bees and butterflies," said Fowler in an email. "In most of the gardens you will see the use of rain barrels and composting." Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at the Selinsky-Green Farmhouse Museum, 22500 East 11 Mile Road. For information, call (586) 415-7110 or email scsyardeners@gmail.com.

The Edsel & Eleanor Ford House is hosting Pollinator Palooza on Aug. 3. (Photo: Ford House)

Ford House hosts Pollinator Palooza

Behind its historic architecture and lovely grounds, the Edsel and Eleanor Ford House is also a haven for pollinators. The 87-acre estate is filled with landscapes with pollinator-friendly plants native to Michigan. It also has six beehives on site. Now the Ford House is celebrating the importance of pollinators in a family-friendly event from noon-4 p.m. Saturday called Pollinator Palooza. It'll include a range of activities and live animal demonstrations with local experts from Detroit Hives, Leslie Science & Nature Center, the Michigan Department of Natural Resource’s Outdoor Adventure Center and the education team at Ford House. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children; kids 2 and younger are free. The Ford House is at 1100 Lake Shore Road in Grosse Pointe Shores. Go to fordhouse.org or call (313) 884-4222.

Buy Photo The 1955 Turkel House designed by Frank Lloyd Wright host a garden party on Aug. 11 to raise funds for the historic log cabin at Palmer Park in Detroit. (Photo: Max Ortiz, The Detroit News)

Turkel House opens doors for garden party fundraiser

It’s the only house designed by renowned architect Frank Lloyd Wright in Detroit’s city limits: the one-of-a-kind Turkel house. For those who’d love to see inside those Usonian automatic gem, Aug. 11 is your chance. There will be a “Light Up the Cabin” garden party fundraiser from 4-7 p.m. Aug. 11 to raise funds for the historic log cabin in nearby Palmer Park. Guests will be a chance to sip on wine, nibble locally-prepared foods and tour a portion of the Turkel house and its amazing gardens (the owners of the Turkel house also own Blossoms Birmingham and Blossoms Detroit). There will also be a silent auction. Tickets are $75 each and must be purchased in advance. Go to eventbrite.com and search for “Light Up the Cabin 2019.”

Oakland County artist Alec LaCasse carves sculptures out of wood. He'll demonstrate his craft Aug. 3-4 at Fine Art at the Village of Rochester Hills. (Photo: Facebook/Alec Lacasse)

Rochester Hills art show will include demonstrations, classes

Alec LaCasse is a sculptor with an unusual medium -- wood. The Oakland Township artist carves finely detailed busts and faces out of wood. He's also taught thousands of others about his craft. On Saturday and Sunday, LaCasse will demonstrate his craft throughout the weekend as part of Fine Art at the Village of Rochester Hills. One hundred curated artists will be at this year's art show, now in its 16th year. Guests to this year's show can also sign up for two art classes and take home whatever they create with them. The show is held at the Village of Rochester Hills shopping village and runs from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 12-6 p.m. Sunday. Call (248) 689-8734 or go to www.FineArtAtTheVillage.com.

