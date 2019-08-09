“Peaceful Waters” (Photo: Karen Marsh)

As Karen Marsh of Van Buren Township explains, her husband, Tim, a nature artist, started their garden 25 years ago. Her winning entry for Homestyle’s Garden Photo Contest, “Peaceful Waters” shows a pond that joins a lily garden, seating areas, vintage plant stands, whimsical garden ornaments and a rock collection from their travels. Some of their plants were obtained from friends and family, making it a very personal space. “It has become an oasis in the middle of our neighborhood and attracts an array of birds, butterflies and small animals,” said Karen via email. “One of our favorite thing(s) to do is spend the morning in the garden with a cup of coffee watching all the activity and listening to the water feature and all the sounds of nature.” Karen will win a free book about gardening. She'll also be a finalist to win the grand prize at the end of the summer. To enter your garden photos, go to detroitnews.com/gardenphotos.

