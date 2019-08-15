The MBAD African Bead Museum is part of this year's Weird Homes Tour Detroit. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News)

Weird Homes Tour returns to Detroit

It's back. If you like weird -- and by "weird," I mean eclectic, quirky and often very cool -- home decor, the Weird Homes Detroit Tour returns Aug. 24. Between eight to 10 unusual homes will be on this year's tour, which is held its inaugural Detroit tour last summer, drawing hundreds of guests. The tour, which runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., will include a 1916 "pop art" bungalow with big, bold colors and psychedelic prints. The MBAD African Bead Museum will also be featured. Tickets are $30 each or $45 for a VIP ticket which includes access to a bonus home. A portion of ticket sales will go to Southwest Solutions. For information and to buy tickets, go to http://www.weirdhomestour.com/.

The Rainbow Dots Shade with Mint Chip Tripod Floor Lamp by Drew Barrymore Flower Kids is $69 at Walmart. (Photo: Walmart/Flower Kids)

Drew Barrymore introduces Flower Kids decor collection

Just months after introducing a fun new home decor collection with Walmart, actress and producer Drew Barrymore has dropped a line just for kids. Flower Kids, available now in stores and online at Walmart, includes bedding, furniture, art and accents, all with Barrymore's fun, whimsical twist on color and patterns (she has two daughters). There are fruit-shaped bookshelves and rainbow toy storage bins. Prices range from $12 for fun throw pillows to $299 for a Cottage House Bed. To see the entire collection, go to https://www.walmart.com/cp/drew-barrymore-flower-kids/3661870.

George's Livonia Gardens will host its annual Monarch Butterfly Tag and Release Event on Sept. 14. (Photo: George's Livonia Gardens/Facebook)

Livonia nursery hosts monarch tag, release event

Want to do your part to help the beleaguered monarch butterfly? Consider taking part in a tagging program. Tagging programs, which started in the 1990s, track monarchs as they head south to over-winter in Mexico, giving scientists a better idea of where they started and how long it took them. George's Livonia Gardens on Sept. 14-15 will host its annual Monarch Butterfly Tag and Release event. Now in its sixth year, guests will get a chance to feed monarchs and learn more about their migration, over-wintering behavior in Mexico and return. They'll also get their own monarch to release in a personalized keepsake envelope with tag number, tracking information, and websites with details about monarch. Tickets are $15 each and must be purchased in advance. George's at 31405 7 Mile. Go to https://www.facebook.com/GeorgesLivoniaGardens.

Buy Photo The Downtown Detroit Partnership is looking for a 60-foot Norway Spruce to become the city's next official Christmas tree. (Photo: Max Ortiz, The Detroit News)

Wanted: Detroit's next official Christmas tree

It may still be summer, but Detroit is thinking about Christmas -- and is on the hunt for its next Christmas tree. The city's Downtown Detroit Partnership is looking for its next tree and asking the public to submit their suggestions. The Partnership is looking specifically for a Norway Spruce, at least 60 feet tall, and the tree must be located on the property of whoever submit an entry. If Partnership selects your tree, the winner will receive a VIP Package to the city's tree lighting ceremony on Nov. 22. For information, go to http://www.downtowndetroitparks.com/news.

