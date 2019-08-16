Barbie hosts 'Be Anything' tour for 60th, teams up with Nicole Curtis
Barbie may be 60 these days, but she's not letting that slow her down.
To mark the 60th anniversary of the iconic blonde doll, Walmart has launched a 36-stop "Barbie Be Anything" Tour that will stop at 10 a.m. Saturday at Walmart in Dearborn and include a meet-and-greet with Lake Orion native and "Rehab Addict" star Nicole Curtis.
"For 60 years, Barbie has been inspiring girls to be anything," said Walmart in a post on Facebook about the event. "From princess to president, astronaut to zoologist, there isn’t a plastic ceiling Barbie hasn’t broken. Today, she continues to spark imaginations with her exciting careers and fun fashions—inspiring the limitless potential in every girl."
Saturday's event, which runs until 3 p.m., will include a question-and-answer period at 11:30 a.m. with Curtis, who has made a name for herself on HGTV and the DIY Network buying old homes and restoring them.
A limited number of guests will also get wristbands to meet the star and get a picture with her. There will also be a life-size Barbie doll box for photos, a dress up zone and a chance to see some of the original Barbie career dolls.
Walmart is at 5851 Mercury Drive in Dearborn. There will also be a tour stop from 12-5 p.m. Sunday at the Taylor Walmart, 7555 Telegraph.
The "Barbie Be Anything" Tour runs through October.
