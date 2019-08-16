Lake Orion native and "Rehab Addict" star Nicole Curtis will meet fans Saturday at Walmart in Dearborn as part of Barbie's "Be Anything" tour. (Photo: Nicole Curtis)

Barbie may be 60 these days, but she's not letting that slow her down.

To mark the 60th anniversary of the iconic blonde doll, Walmart has launched a 36-stop "Barbie Be Anything" Tour that will stop at 10 a.m. Saturday at Walmart in Dearborn and include a meet-and-greet with Lake Orion native and "Rehab Addict" star Nicole Curtis.

"For 60 years, Barbie has been inspiring girls to be anything," said Walmart in a post on Facebook about the event. "From princess to president, astronaut to zoologist, there isn’t a plastic ceiling Barbie hasn’t broken. Today, she continues to spark imaginations with her exciting careers and fun fashions—inspiring the limitless potential in every girl."

Saturday's event, which runs until 3 p.m., will include a question-and-answer period at 11:30 a.m. with Curtis, who has made a name for herself on HGTV and the DIY Network buying old homes and restoring them.

A limited number of guests will also get wristbands to meet the star and get a picture with her. There will also be a life-size Barbie doll box for photos, a dress up zone and a chance to see some of the original Barbie career dolls.

Walmart is at 5851 Mercury Drive in Dearborn. There will also be a tour stop from 12-5 p.m. Sunday at the Taylor Walmart, 7555 Telegraph.

The "Barbie Be Anything" Tour runs through October.

