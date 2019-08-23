“Hummers Delight” (Photo: Susan Glasgow)

Submitted by Susan Glasgow of Madison Heights, “Hummers Delight” tells an enchanting tale. “The hummingbirds absolutely love the Black and Blue Salvias in my garden. And we love to watch them,” said Glasgow via email. Her entry — this week’s winner of the Homestyle Garden Photo Contest — was taken in their backyard. It’s called “Glasgow Gardens,” and she considers the spot their little slice of heaven. With a pollinator garden filled with butterflies, bees, and humming birds, her husband jokes that they need air traffic control. They also built a butterfly house with the help of their grown children and raise monarchs and swallowtails. Glasgow will win a book about gardening. She’ll also be a finalist to win the grand prize at the end of the summer. To enter your garden photos, go to detroitnews.com/gardenphotos.

