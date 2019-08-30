Sue Libertiny says the fountain was added to her English-inspired garden a few years ago. Libertiny's photo, "Boxwood and Hornbeam," is this week's winner of the Homestyle Garden Photo Contest. (Photo: Sue Libertiny)

Sue Libertiny of Farmington Hills has a secret hideaway at her home. It's her garden.

It's "exactly what I need after a long day at work," says Libertiny in an email.

The garden is English-inspired, featuring hydrangeas, Japanese anemones and an assortment of perennials and shrubs.

"The boxwood create the main structure of the garden, especially in winter," she says.

At the center is a fountain that Libertiny and her husband found at English Gardens. "There's something magical about the sound of water," she says.

Libertiny's photo, "Boxwood and Hornbeam," is this week's winner of the Homestyle Garden Photo Contest. She'll win a free gardening book. She'll also be a finalist to win our grand prize at the end of the summer, a $200 gift card to English Gardens.

