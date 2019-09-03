Fall florals are a beautiful and easy way to bring warmer hues into your home during a season change. (Photo: Handout, TNS)

As fall approaches, it’s time to embrace that warm look in our homes. If you’re looking for ideas to cozy up your space for the coming season, Homestyle’s newest Dish & Design on Sept. 25 is for you. “Homestyle Harvest,” from 6-8:30 p.m. at the Great Lakes Culinary Center in Southfield, will offer tips on creating fall table arrangements, changing out your linens and of course, whipping up yummy food and cocktails. Tickets, which go on sale at noon Wednesday, are $25 and include appetizers and wine. Go to detroitnews.com/DishandDesignFall. You can win tickets at Detroitnews.com/DishandDesignWin.

