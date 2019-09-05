HGTV's "A Very Brady Renovation," which premieres Sept. 9, follows the six Brady siblings as they work with star designers to bring back the Brady home to exactly the way it looked on the iconic 1970s show. (Photo: HGTV)

When it comes to iconic TV homes, it doesn’t get much more legendary than the “Brady Bunch” abode.

But the reality was the interior of this 1970s North Hollywood home looked nothing like the set featured on the beloved show. Now HGTV has changed that.

On Sunday, the network will premiere a new series, “A Very Brady Renovation.” The show will track the six Brady Bunch siblings as they work with a slew of HGTV designers to turn the Brady house into the way the set looked during the show. HGTV cameras captured more than 9,000 hours of the demo, renovation and meticulous replication of the Brady house, according to a press release.

“‘A Very Brady Renovation’ is the programming event of the year that Brady Bunch and HGTV superfans have been waiting for,” said HGTV President Jane Latman in a press release. Drew and Jonathan Scott and Lara Spencer are just a few of the designers who will work with the Brady Bunch sibs. The show premieres at 9 p.m.

mfeighan@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/life/home-garden/2019/09/05/story-brady-home-renovation-comes-hgtv/2202607001/