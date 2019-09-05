Michigan photographer Laurie Tennent has a new book, "Botanical Intimate Portraits." (Photo: Laurie Tennent)

Birmingham photographer publishes botanical portraits books

Laurie Tennent is a Birmingham photographer with an international representation. Known for her dramatic botanical images, her work appears in private and public collections including the Detroit Institute of Arts, the Kresge Foundation and the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy. Now she adds a new book to her repertoire, “Botanicals Intimate Portraits,” an exquisite full color, 80-page softcover (11x14) featuring images from Laurie Tennent Botanical gallery shows, private collections and exhibitions around the country. Priced at $65, it makes a great gift for flower lovers and photography collectors alike. For information, go to laurietennentbotanicals.com.

Glass artist Matthew Richards of Perrysburg, Ohio will be one of the artists selling their wares at the Birmingham Street Art Fair Sept. 14-15. (Photo: Matthew Richards)

More than 150 artists featured at Birmingham Street Art Fair

Common Ground’s Birmingham Street Art Fair returns to Downtown Birmingham and Shain Park from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. September 14 and 10 a.m-5 p.m. September 15. Approximately 150 juried artists will present a wide array of art, including ceramics, painting, photography, glass, jewelry, sculpture and more. Free, hands-on children's art activities are part of the fun this year along with a silent auction that will directly benefit Common Ground, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping teens, young adults and families move from crisis to hope. Admission is free. For information, go to theguild.org.

Summer Dreams Farms in northern Oakland County is hosting an Open House on Saturday. (Photo: Facebook/Summer Dream Farms)

Dahlias everywhere: Summer Dreams Farms open house, and annual show

Summer Dreams Farms, a dahlia farm in northern Oakland county, doesn’t open its gates to the public very often, with one exception: this weekend’s open house. With its lovely fields in full bloom, the farm, located at 2745 South Sashabaw Road in Ortonville, will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., showing off roughly 50,000 plants and more than 200 varieties of dahlias on five acres. It bills itself as one of the largest dahlia farms in the country. Tickets to the open house are $8 in advance or $10 on Saturday. For tickets, go to summerdreamsfarm.com and click on “2019 Events.” And speaking of dahlias, they'll also be on display at the 67th annual dahlia show and competition presented by the Southeastern Michigan Dahlia Society. The show runs from 12-9:30 p.m. on Sept. 14 and 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Sept. 15 at West Bloomfield’s Orchard Mall, 6337 Orchard Lake Road. Go to www.semds.org.

This home in Bloomfield will be one of seven on this year's Birmingham House Tour. (Photo: Mark Vecchio)

Seven homes on Birmingham House Tour

One of Metro Detroit’s most popular home tours – the Birmingham House Tour – returns Thursday, featuring seven private homes in both Birmingham and Bloomfield. The 32nd annual tour, which is the signature fundraising event for The Community House, runs from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and will include a range of homes in various architectural styles. Pictured is a Bloomfield home on this year’s tour. Check-in starts at the Community House, 380 S. Bates Street in Birmingham. Tickets purchased before the tour are $42 and $49 on Thursday. To purchase tickets, go to www.communityhouse.com.

