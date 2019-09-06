'Sunrise in Metamora' is final weekly winner of garden photo contest
When it comes to picturesque backyards, Patti Robinson’s in Metamora is a showstopper.
Situated on a lovely 1-acre lot, it includes streams and four waterfalls that connect to two larger ponds.
Robinson initially worked with a landscaping company to plant shrubs and some flowers in her yard, but “being a gardener that can never have enough flowers I am constantly adding beds and new sitting areas,” said Robinson. “My hobby has now become an obsession!”
Robinson’s photo, “Sunrise in Metamora,” is our final weekly winner of this year’s Homestyle Garden Contest. She’ll win a free book. She’ll also be a finalist to win the grand prize, a $200 gift card at English Gardens.
Now it’s your turn to pick our grand prize winner. Voting starts at noon Monday and runs through 11:59 p.m. Sept. 13. To see the rules for voting, go to detroitnews.com/gardenphotos.
To vote, go to DetroitNews.com/Gardencontestvote.
mfeighan@detroitnews.com
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.