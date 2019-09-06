Patti Robinson's "Sunrise in Metamora" is the final weekly winner of the 2019 Homestyle Garden Photo Contest. Voters will pick the grand prize winner. (Photo: Patti Robinson)

When it comes to picturesque backyards, Patti Robinson’s in Metamora is a showstopper.

Situated on a lovely 1-acre lot, it includes streams and four waterfalls that connect to two larger ponds.

Robinson initially worked with a landscaping company to plant shrubs and some flowers in her yard, but “being a gardener that can never have enough flowers I am constantly adding beds and new sitting areas,” said Robinson. “My hobby has now become an obsession!”

Robinson’s photo, “Sunrise in Metamora,” is our final weekly winner of this year’s Homestyle Garden Contest. She’ll win a free book. She’ll also be a finalist to win the grand prize, a $200 gift card at English Gardens.

Now it’s your turn to pick our grand prize winner. Voting starts at noon Monday and runs through 11:59 p.m. Sept. 13. To see the rules for voting, go to detroitnews.com/gardenphotos.

To vote, go to DetroitNews.com/Gardencontestvote.

