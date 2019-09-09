Cathy Dueweke's "Vacationing Plants" was the grand prize winner of the 2018 Homestyle Garden Photo Contest. Voting starts today for this year's grand prize winner. (Photo: Cathy Dueweke)

After a summer filled with some amazing garden photos, now comes the hard part: picking the grand prize winner of the Homestyle Garden Photo Contest.

And we're leaving that job to you, dear readers.

Readers have the chance to vote among our 12 weekly winners -- which the Homestyle staff chose -- and pick which one will walk away with our grand prize, a $200 gift card to English Gardens (and, of course, bragging rights). Go to detroitnews.com/gardenphotos for official rules for voting; you must be at least 13 to vote.

Voting will run from noon Monday through 11:59 p.m. Friday. The winner will be announced in Homestyle on Sept. 20. To vote, go to http://DetroitNews.com/Gardencontestvote.

All told, more than 750 entries were submitted to our contest from nearly 300 people. Entries came from as far west as Kalamazoo all the way north to Presque Isle. Gardens came in a range of styles, from perennial ones to those designed in English style.

mfeighan@detroitnews.com

